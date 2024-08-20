All five of you will get a free buggy when you next boot up Starfield

Fine, that was slightly mean of me. There’s clearly at least fifteen people still playing Starfield, and Bethesda are today rewarding their commitment with a free buggy named the Rev-8. Today! It actually looks pretty nifty. With it, you’ll be able to hop, jump, and skip the tedious ballache that was hoofing it across the RPG’s needlessly large planets. Here’s a looksie:

Oh, it’s got a missile launcher too. You can’t be bored with that! When astronauts took their rocket buggies to the moon in real life, they certainly weren’t bored! It also looks to have a booster, and either a robot pal in the back or space for a robot pal to sit in the back. I don’t know the deep robot lore, I’m afraid.

“Starfield is indeed a spacefaring adventure of epic scale and sometimes surprising beauty. It's this scale that makes Starfield feel unfortunately small and empty,” wrote Alice Bee (RPS in peace) in her review. “A place that still has those fun little Bethesda side quests that escalate into something huge and absurd, but that can also swallow them whole in its cold, star-scattered grandeur.” She also wrote “Space. The medium frontier,” which is very funny but didn’t fit in the quote neatly.

