All working Borderlands 3 SHiFT Codes for August 2024

Maybe you're playing Borderlands 3 for the first time ready for the movie, or doing a Borderlands marathon just to remind yourself what's what and who's who in the world of Pandora. Either way, you're going to want some SHiFT codes to make the most of looter shooter chaos.

In our Borderlands 3 shift codes guide, we've rounded up all the working shift codes (spoiler: they all give you free in-game stuff) and how to redeem them, so you can get kitted out with some of the best guns out there.

In this guide:

Borderlands 3 Shift Codes list

After scouring the known universe, here are all of the Borderlands 3 Shift Codes we've found so far:

Time-limited Shift Codes

ZX6TJ-S3633-BBBJB-BBTJJ-WXZSB : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys 966BB-TXSKJ-JJJ3J-333J3-XK56J : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys ZXRTT-SKHCJ-B3TTT-JBTTT-JTRHH : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys 96FJT-WFZWJ-J3JJJ-BBT3B-XFKSW : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys HFFJT-6KZCT-3J333-TT3BB-XK6CS : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys ZFXJB-BCSKT-TT3J3-JJTB3-XB965 : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys HFX3T-KWHCJ-BBJ3T-3JTJB-X3KTR : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys 4C10S-8HKD3-H5HKS-3S6S2-S5S9H : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys KSKJB-TCFJR-W9JFW-Z3TBB-W3FXW : Free Diamond Keys

: Free Diamond Keys KSWJJ-J6TTJ-FRCF9-X333J-5Z6KJ : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics KSK33-S5T33-XX5FS-R3BTB-WSXRC : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics WSCBT-R5BB3-66KX9-F3JBT-ZW3JK : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics KZKJB-C5BTT-RXW69-XJ33B-5JRBS : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics CSW33-HBBJB-R65XH-XJTJ3-CT963 : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics KHWTB-3CBJB-6XWFZ-6B3BB-T5CCJ : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics CZKTB-6BTJ3-R6KRZ-6B3TT-RX5ZH : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics CS5JB-CTTBB-FFWXZ-FJ3BT-TC6R3 : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics KZKBB-5HZ9S-CFKR9-RJ3T3-JBTK6 : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics K95BT-B99H9-CX5XH-RTJB3-C6SJX : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics CZ5JT-HFH99-KXKRZ-6BTJJ-BS5WB : Free Cosmetics

: Free Cosmetics WZK3T-XXZHH-KFK6H-6J33T-S959T: Free Cosmetics

Permanent Shift Codes

HXKBT-XJ6FR-WBRKJ-J3TTB-RSBHR : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys ZFKJ3-TT6FF-KTFKT-T3JJT-JWX36 : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys ZFKJ3-TT3BB-JTBJT-T3JJT-JWX9H : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys 9XCBT-WBXFR-5TRWJ-JJJ33-TX53Z : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys ZRWBJ-ST6XR-CBFKT-JT3J3-FRXJ5 : Free Golden Keys

: Free Golden Keys Z65B3-JCXX6-5JXW3-3B33J-9SWT6: Free Golden Keys

How to redeem Borderlands 3 Shift Codes

There are a couple of different ways to redeem these Borderlands 3 codes, but the all-in-one best approach is to use the Gearbox SHiFT codes site. You'll need a Shift account in order to do any of this, so if you don't have one then simply follow the steps that appear after you click on the "CREATE NEW ACCOUNT" button. It takes less than a minute to sign up.

Once you're logged in, here's how to redeem your Shift Codes:

Head to "Rewards" on the left. Image credit: Gearbox/Rock Paper Shotgun Enter your codes in the "Code Redemption" box. Hit "CHECK". Image credit: Gearbox/Rock Paper Shotgun Choose your platform. Image credit: Gearbox/Rock Paper Shotgun Head to your in-game Mail to grab your rewards.

That's it for BL3 SHiFT codes, but if you need more help, check-out our BL3 weapons cheat sheet, or our guides to Mayhem Mode and the Skill Tree.