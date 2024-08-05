All working Borderlands 3 SHiFT Codes for August 2024
Maybe you're playing Borderlands 3 for the first time ready for the movie, or doing a Borderlands marathon just to remind yourself what's what and who's who in the world of Pandora. Either way, you're going to want some SHiFT codes to make the most of looter shooter chaos.
In our Borderlands 3 shift codes guide, we've rounded up all the working shift codes (spoiler: they all give you free in-game stuff) and how to redeem them, so you can get kitted out with some of the best guns out there.
In this guide:
Borderlands 3 Shift Codes list
After scouring the known universe, here are all of the Borderlands 3 Shift Codes we've found so far:
Time-limited Shift Codes
- ZX6TJ-S3633-BBBJB-BBTJJ-WXZSB: Free Golden Keys
- 966BB-TXSKJ-JJJ3J-333J3-XK56J: Free Golden Keys
- ZXRTT-SKHCJ-B3TTT-JBTTT-JTRHH: Free Golden Keys
- 96FJT-WFZWJ-J3JJJ-BBT3B-XFKSW: Free Golden Keys
- HFFJT-6KZCT-3J333-TT3BB-XK6CS: Free Golden Keys
- ZFXJB-BCSKT-TT3J3-JJTB3-XB965: Free Golden Keys
- HFX3T-KWHCJ-BBJ3T-3JTJB-X3KTR: Free Golden Keys
- 4C10S-8HKD3-H5HKS-3S6S2-S5S9H: Free Golden Keys
- KSKJB-TCFJR-W9JFW-Z3TBB-W3FXW: Free Diamond Keys
- KSWJJ-J6TTJ-FRCF9-X333J-5Z6KJ: Free Cosmetics
- KSK33-S5T33-XX5FS-R3BTB-WSXRC: Free Cosmetics
- WSCBT-R5BB3-66KX9-F3JBT-ZW3JK: Free Cosmetics
- KZKJB-C5BTT-RXW69-XJ33B-5JRBS: Free Cosmetics
- CSW33-HBBJB-R65XH-XJTJ3-CT963: Free Cosmetics
- KHWTB-3CBJB-6XWFZ-6B3BB-T5CCJ: Free Cosmetics
- CZKTB-6BTJ3-R6KRZ-6B3TT-RX5ZH: Free Cosmetics
- CS5JB-CTTBB-FFWXZ-FJ3BT-TC6R3: Free Cosmetics
- KZKBB-5HZ9S-CFKR9-RJ3T3-JBTK6: Free Cosmetics
- K95BT-B99H9-CX5XH-RTJB3-C6SJX: Free Cosmetics
- CZ5JT-HFH99-KXKRZ-6BTJJ-BS5WB: Free Cosmetics
- WZK3T-XXZHH-KFK6H-6J33T-S959T: Free Cosmetics
Permanent Shift Codes
- HXKBT-XJ6FR-WBRKJ-J3TTB-RSBHR: Free Golden Keys
- ZFKJ3-TT6FF-KTFKT-T3JJT-JWX36: Free Golden Keys
- ZFKJ3-TT3BB-JTBJT-T3JJT-JWX9H: Free Golden Keys
- 9XCBT-WBXFR-5TRWJ-JJJ33-TX53Z: Free Golden Keys
- ZRWBJ-ST6XR-CBFKT-JT3J3-FRXJ5: Free Golden Keys
- Z65B3-JCXX6-5JXW3-3B33J-9SWT6: Free Golden Keys
How to redeem Borderlands 3 Shift Codes
There are a couple of different ways to redeem these Borderlands 3 codes, but the all-in-one best approach is to use the Gearbox SHiFT codes site. You'll need a Shift account in order to do any of this, so if you don't have one then simply follow the steps that appear after you click on the "CREATE NEW ACCOUNT" button. It takes less than a minute to sign up.
Once you're logged in, here's how to redeem your Shift Codes:
- Head to "Rewards" on the left.
- Enter your codes in the "Code Redemption" box.
- Hit "CHECK".
- Choose your platform.
- Head to your in-game Mail to grab your rewards.
That's it for BL3 SHiFT codes, but if you need more help, check-out our BL3 weapons cheat sheet, or our guides to Mayhem Mode and the Skill Tree.