Amazon are making a God Of War TV show

If the recent God Of War games weren’t cinematic enough, streaming providers and general tessellators of cardboard boxes everywhere Amazon have greenlit a TV show based on Kratos’ adventures. The Hollywood Reporter, erm, reports that Wheel Of Time’s Rafe Judkins is showrunner on the project, backed up by writers and executive producers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby. Those two worked on The Expanse, and were nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Children Of Men. No word on who will play the spartan goliath just yet, but the Clive Owen for Kratos campaign starts here.

Watch on YouTube God Of War made its way to PC before TV, back at the start of this year.

Amazon are, of course, partnering with Sony Pictures Television to make the show. God Of War’s also being produced in association with something called PlayStation Productions. Rather than heading back to the very start of the game series for its inspiration, Kratos: The Legendary Journeys (I made that up, 100% original idea) will focus on the God Of War’s adventures in the realms of Norse mythology from the two most recent instalments.

“Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak — his wife’s final wish,” the show’s description said. “Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world.” So, it’s the games, basically.

God Of War’s been having a bit of a moment since sequel Ragnarok was released for PlayStation last month, winning Best Narrative at The Game Awards and even being namechecked in the recent Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special. Kratos isn’t the only Sony character who’s getting their own show though. The Last Of Us debuts in January 2023, so there’s not long to wait until you can see The Mandalorian pretending to be Joel. Put your helmet back on lad, there’s spores about. And it doesn't stop there, Horizon Zero Dawn is also getting a Netflix show.

You can find God Of War the game on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £40/$50/50. I’ll keep you up to date with any telly show details as they emerge from the belly of Amazon.