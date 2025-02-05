Amazon has a GeForce RTX 5080 prebuilt PC available now, at least while stock remains

The first wave of Nvidia 50 series GPUs have arrived. Now they're gone. So, if you need an RTX 5080-prebuilt gaming PCs are currently your best bet of securing. While Dell has got some overpriced $5000+ Alienware 51 desktops up for preorder, there other (considerably cheaper, but not necessarily affordable) options up for grabs right now.

We're highlighting one today, in fact. It's the Skytech Azure Gaming PC, priced at $2,899.99 on Amazon, it packs an RTX 5080 16GB graphics card, liquid cooling, and an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor. It's a high-end system designed for 4K 60 FPS and over, but does the price justify the specs?

Skytech Azure Gaming PC Desktop $2899.99. Ryzen 7 9800X3D 4.7 GHz (5.2 GHz Turbo Boost), NVIDIA RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7, 2TB SSD, 32GB DDR5 RAM 6000 RGB. See here

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D runs at 4.7 GHz with a 5.2 GHz Turbo Boost, making it a strong performer for gaming and multitasking. The NVIDIA RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7 should easily handle 4K gaming and ray tracing. There's 32GB of DDR5 RAM clocked at 6000 MHz, which ensures fast performance across applications. The 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD provides ample storage and quick load times, but actual speeds depend on the specific SSD used. An 850W Gold ATX 3.0 PSU is powering it all, which should be plenty for this build. A 360mm ARGB AIO liquid cooler keeps temperatures in check.

The Skytech Azure Gaming Case has a tempered glass design and decent airflow. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, multiple USB ports, HDMI, and DisplayPort. It ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. The total weight is 30 pounds, and the dimensions are 17.2 x 9.1 x 17.8 inches.

Component Specification Processor AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D (4.7 GHz, 5.2 GHz Turbo) Graphics Card NVIDIA RTX 5080 16GB GDDR7 (Brand may vary) RAM 32GB DDR5 6000 MHz (RGB, Heat Spreader) Storage 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD Cooling System 360mm ARGB AIO Liquid Cooler Power Supply 850W Gold ATX 3.0 PSU Motherboard High-performance gaming board Operating System Windows 11 Home 64-bit Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, USB 2.0, 3.0, 3.2 Gen1, HDMI, DisplayPort Case Skytech Azure Gaming Case (Black, Tempered Glass) Weight 30 pounds Dimensions (LxWxH) 17.2 x 9.1 x 17.8 inches Warranty 1 Year Parts & Labor, Free Technical Support

You'd expect top performance at this price, and this rig delivers. It should handle titles like Call of Duty, Baldur's Gate 3, Elden Ring, and Counter-Strike 2 at ultra settings in 4K with frame rates exceeding 60 FPS. The liquid cooling setup is a plus, ensuring that heat won't be an issue during extended gaming sessions.

However, for nearly $3,000, it's worth considering if you need the latest GPU and high-end cooling. Prebuilt gaming PCs often come with a premium markup. If you're comfortable building your own, you might save a few hundred dollars.

That said, good luck getting your hands on an RTX 5080 anywhere right now. This GPU is out of stock just about everywhere, and scalpers are charging ridiculous markups. If you want this level of performance in your setup without emptying your wallet on a single component. In that case, this prebuilt PC is a much easier and more affordable route, for now at least.