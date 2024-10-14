Amazon knocks $650 off the Samsung 49" Odyssey G9 OLED curved gaming monitor

Looking for a new gaming monitor? I don’t mean to tempt you, but this is one hell of a deal. Beating its most recent Black Friday pricing ($1179) by over $200, the Samsung 49" Odyssey G93SC Series OLED Curved Gaming Monitor is now down to $949 at Amazon. That’s $650 off its original list price, and one of the best deals of the year so far.

Our friends over at IGN have declared this as the “best large OLED monitor” and for good reason. It’s an absolute beast at 49 inches and could redefine your widescreen monitor experience while gaming.

Although the OLED G9 isn't a true 4K monitor, it still packs plenty of pixels into its ultra-wide display. With the same resolution as two 27" monitors side by side, its 5,120-pixel horizontal count actually exceeds that of a traditional 4K monitor. Combined with the 1800R curve, it offers an immersive gaming experience that really pulls you in.

There's also the impressive 32:9 aspect ratio and a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, serving up razor-sharp visuals and vivid colors, thanks to Samsung's QD-OLED tech. This hybrid tech combines the deep blacks of OLED with Quantum Dots, producing stunning contrast and more vibrant colors, while also reducing the risk of burn-in.

But it's not just about looks—the blazing 240Hz refresh rate and near-instant 0.03ms response time make it a dream for fast-paced games, if you're willing to shell out for it. Even at $949, and down from $1600, it's still quite the investment, and you should be 100% sure before buying.

Unfortunately, the same deal can’t be found in the UK, with the monitor listed for £1299 at Amazon right now. But, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any change now, and going into the Black Friday sales.

Another top deal we're raving about at the moment is on the the TeamGroup 1TB A2 Pro Plus micro SD card. It's currently down to $59.99 on Amazon, and at this price, it's hard not to jump on the opportunity. Plus, if you don't need something quite as big, the 512GB version is also discounted and down to $33.99 today as well.