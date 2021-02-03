If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Amazon's next CEO is committed to making video games

He acknowledges they "haven’t consistently succeeded"
Lauren Morton avatar
News by Lauren Morton Contributor
Published

Amazon Game Studios haven't been what you'd call a success story so far, but the company's next CEO says he believes they eventually will be if they stick to it. Amazon proper announced yesterday that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO (or sideways, maybe, to become executive chair), but it looks like that won't immediately change the company's plans for their game studio. Incoming CEO Andy Jassy wants to keep at it.

Internal emails obtained by Bloomberg indicate that Jassy is willing to wait for the game studio to find its footing. "Being successful right away is obviously less stressful, but when it takes longer, it’s often sweeter," Jassy wrote in an email to staff. "I believe this team will get there if we stay focused on what matters most."

"Though we haven’t consistently succeeded yet in AGS, I believe we will if we hang in there," he also said.

"Haven't consistently succeeded" is a very kind way of saying the studio has yet to launch a well-received game, having cancelled Breakaway in 2018, killing Crucible's short-lived launch last year, and delaying their MMO New World to sometime this spring. They've reportedly cancelled other unannounced projects as well.

A report last week attributes much of the trial and error to Amazon Games Studios' internal dysfunction. The sources in that report lay a lot of blame at the feet of Amazon Game Studios head Mike Frazzini who allegedly has little experience with video games and would demand developers chase trends set by other popular games like Fortnite and Overwatch. Frazzini sent his own email to employees prior to Jassy's. In it he claims AGS have zero tolerance for the "bro-culture" also alleged in last week's report.

As for his own influence, Frazzini says "we’ve learned and improved a lot along the way, myself included, and we will continue to do so," and that "making great games is hard, and we’re not going to get everything right."

The larger context here is that earlier this week the other tech giant attempting to break into game development threw in the towel. Google announced they would be shutting down both Stadia game development studios to focus on partnerships with external studios for the Stadia subscription library.

Tagged With

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles