AMD's DLSS rival is coming to way more graphics cards than I was expecting

AMD's answer to Nvidia's performance-boosting DLSS tech is arriving much sooner than expected, and it's going to be supported by an incredible range of graphics cards. Announced earlier today during AMD's Computex keynote presentation, their FidelityFX Super Resolution tech (also known as FSR) will be launching in just a couple of weeks time on June 22nd.

Even better, you won't even need a ray tracing capable graphics card to use it. In addition to AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 desktop GPUs (and their freshly announced Radeon RX 6000M laptop GPUs), FSR will also be available on all RX 5000 GPUs, RX 500 GPUs, RX Vega GPUs, and every AMD Ryzen processor with integrated Radeon graphics. Heck, even Nvidia GTX 10-series card owners will be able to take advantage of FSR, as AMD also showed a demo of it running on a GTX 1060. Excuse me a sec while I sit down and take that all in.

What a turn up for the books! I must admit, I was getting worried that AMD's RX 6000 GPUs were getting left in the ray tracing dust after repeated no shows on their FSR tech, but not only is it arriving incredibly soon, but loads of graphics cards new and old will be able to take advantage of its performance-boosting goodness. To see the full segment on AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution, including that GTX 1060 demo, watch the video below.

Much like Nvidia's DLSS tech, AMD's FSR tech will use AI and spatial upscaling algorithms to deliver more performance at higher resolutions. This is particularly important for when you want to turn on ray tracing, and should finally give AMD's Radeon RX 6000 desktop GPUs on a level playing field with Nvidia's RTX 30 cards. It will also specialise in creating "high-quality edges", according to AMD, producing high resolution frames from lower resolution inputs.

During the presentation, AMD showed a demo of Godfall, which is one of the many games that will support FSR when it arrives later this month. First, they showed the game running at native 4K on max settings with ray tracing enabled, which produced an average of around 49fps. Then, they showed the game with FSR switched on set to Ultra quality (with the wider graphics quality still on max), and the frame rate rose to 78fps, showing a performance bump of 59%.

Like DLSS 2.0, there will be multiple modes you can switch on for FSR, depending on whether you want to focus on frame rate or image quality. If you want to highest frame rate, there's the Performance mode, which will bump that same Godfall benchmark figure upto 150fps. Then there's Balanced, which will get you an average of 124fps. Next up is Quality, which gets you an average of 99fps, and finally there's Ultra Quality to let you really go to down on the level of detail in supported games, which will get you that aforementioned 78fps average. All in all, a very satisfactory set of figures.

AMD didn't go into much detail about what other games will support FSR when its first batch of supported titles arrive on June 22nd, but they did say it currently has support from over ten game studios and engines, with a lot more to come in 2022. You can also tell AMD which games you'd like to see get support for FSR over on their website. Needless to say, I'm very excited about the prospect of having a DLSS-alike technology on such a wide range of graphics cards, and I look forward to putting it through its paces on AMD and Nvidia cards alike later this month.