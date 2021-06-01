If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

AMD's Ryzen 5000 G-Series APUs are coming to shop shelves on August 5th

Previously, they were only available in pre-built PCs
Katharine Castle avatar
News by Katharine Castle Hardware Editor
Published on

Back in April, AMD announced their Ryzen 5000 G-Series of APU were coming to pre-built PCs. Now, two of those accelerated processing units with integrated graphics - the Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G - are going to be available to DIY builders as well. Happy days.

The news was unveiled during AMD's Computex 2021 keynote speech earlier this morning, and you can see the whole presentation below to watch it as it happened. Alas, the other Ryzen 5000 G-Series APU AMD announced earlier this year, the Ryzen 3 5300G, didn't make the DIY cut this time, so those looking to get their hands on the company's most entry-level APU will have to continue looking for a pre-built system instead.

Still, when AMD's full-fat Ryzen 5000 CPUs are still pretty hard to come by, more choice is always welcome - especially when both APUs will let you play games at 1080p without the need for a dedicated graphics card. During the presentation, AMD showed the Ryzen 7 5700G hitting an average of 78fps in Rogue Company on High settings at 1080p with its integrated graphics, which is pretty impressive stuff. Here's a closer look at their specs, and how they compare to their non-G siblings.

Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock Speed PCIe Version Graphics Core Count Graphics Frequency TDP
Ryzen 7 5800X 8 / 16 3.8GHz / 4.7GHz 4.0 - - 105W
Ryzen 7 5700G 8 / 16 3.8GHz / 4.6GHz 3.0 8 2000MHz 65W
Ryzen 5 5600X 6 / 12 3.7GHz / 4.6GHz 4.0 - - 65W
Ryzen 5 5600G 6 / 12 3.9GHz / 4.4GHz 3.0 7 1900MHz 65W

AMD also shared some additional performance figures for the Ryzen 7 5700G, too. As you can see from the image below, the Ryzen 7 5700G should offer substantially more gaming performance than Intel's Core i7-11700 CPU, as well as better content creation performance in apps such as Photoshop and Blender. Admittedly, the four games AMD have chosen here are all pretty light in terms of their actual graphics demands, but I'll be interested to see how they handle tougher blockbuster games once I'm able to get my hands on a review sample.

Performance benchmarks for AMD's Ryzen 7 5700G processor

Both the Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G will be available on August 5th, with the 5700G costing $359, and the 5600G going for $259. I'll hopefully be testing both of them closer to launch to see exactly what they're made of, but consider me excited. AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPUs are some of the best gaming CPUs you can buy right now (if you can find them, that is), and I'm intrigued to see how these G-Series APUs compare.

Tagged With

About the Author

Katharine Castle avatar

Katharine Castle

Hardware Editor

Katharine writes about all the bits that go inside your PC so you can carry on playing all those lovely games we like talking about so much. Very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests. She's also RPS' resident deals herald.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch