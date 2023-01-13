If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

AMD's Ryzen 7 5700X is down to £185 at Amazon UK - a great CPU deal

This makes it £40 cheaper than the nigh-identical Ryzen 7 5800X.

Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on
amd ryzen 5700x processor in an amd box

AMD's cheapest eight-core Ryzen 5000 processor has hit a new price low at Amazon UK, making it a great time to grab the Ryzen 7 5700X to upgrade your machine from an older Ryzen model - or build a shiny new one. The CPU is now £185, a 44% drop from its £329 RRP and even cheaper than it was yesterday.

The 5700X is significantly better than the similar-sounding and similarly-priced (£182) Ryzen 5700G, which has integrated graphics but has a half-size L3 cache and no PCIe 4.0 support, as a result of its origin from laptop-grade silicon.

In fact, the £185 5700X is very close to the £225 5800X, with the same core/thread count, cache allocation and overall architecture. The only differences, in fact, is that the 5700X has a rated turbo speed of 4.6GHz versus 4.7GHz for the 5800X, and a lower rated TDP - but in actual usage, you can easily change the default power target to unlock extra performance and the two CPUs should be indistinguishable unless you bring out the benchmarking tools. Given the £40 difference in price, that makes the 5700X by far the better option!

To use this CPU, you'll need an AM4 socket motherboard, most likely a B550 or X570 board, although some earlier generations also have BIOS updates available to support Ryzen 5000. Thankfully, these motherboards are very cheap these days, compared to their AM5 counterparts, and DDR4 RAM is similarly good value.

What do you make of this CPU - are you even considering a Ryzen 5000 system, or are you happy where you are? Let us know in the comments below, and stay frosty out there.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch