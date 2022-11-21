AMD's Ryzen 7000 processors are heavily discounted in the US and UK

We're seeing big discounts on AMD's recently released Ryzen 7000 processors for Black Friday, with extremely heavy reductions on the Ryzen 9 7950X flagship and more modest price cuts on the 7900X, 7700X and 7600X. All four are now significantly cheaper than they were on launch, and with similar discounts to DDR5 RAM and AM5 motherboards, it's a great time to build a new Ryzen 7000 PC.

First, here are the reductions in the US, via Amazon, where we see considerable price drops from 7950X to 7600X.

... and there are similar (if slightly less drastic) reductions available in the UK, where Ebuyer are showing discounts on the whole range of Ryzen 7000 processors.

I'd recommend the 7950X for those interested in content creation, as its high core and thread count are a godsend for tasks like 3D rendering or video transcoding, while the 7600X, 7700X and 7900X all make good cases for themselves as gaming-centric CPUs that offer increasing degrees of suitability for multithreaded tasks as their core counts increase. The 7700X is the star for me, as it sidesteps some of the multi-chiplet issues in the latest version of Windows 11, offering maximum gaming performance at a lower price point than the 7900X or 7950X, but all four chips make sense at their (reduced) price points.

So why are these CPUs worth considering anyway? Well, Ryzen 7000 launched to warm reviews back in September, including from the likes of Eurogamer's Digital Foundry - hmm, that byline looks familiar. While Ryzen chips haven't yet gotten their fair shake on the good ship RPS, the overall response has been pretty clear: these are damn good processors, offering a significant performance boost over Ryzen 5000 thanks to a new 5nm process, higher clock frequencies and greater power usage. The chips also include niceties like an upgraded 6nm I/O die, integrated graphics throughout (something only afforded to Ryzen APUs like the 5600G) and support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5.

The only real negatives over Ryzen 7000 have concerned their higher asking prices - which these Black Friday reductions go some way to solving - and the similary-timed appearance of Intel's 13th-gen Core processors, which allowed Team Blue to retake the performance crown at the top-end. Yet Ryzen 7000 is today more affordable than ever, thanks also in part to lower DDR5 and AM5 motherboard prices, making it a much more appealing platform than it was a few short months ago.

Overall, Ryzen 7000 is well worth the upgrade, and if you're coming from a first, second or third-gen Ryzen system - or a similar vintage Intel platform - you're going to see a huge uptick in performance after upgrading to one of the best gaming CPUs, especially in games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Flight Simulator 2020 that heavily load up the CPU.

As always, the biggest gains will come at 1080p, but with the preponderance of technologies like DLSS, FSR 2 and XeSS that run at low internal resolutions even with a 1440p or 4K output, you're going to be CPU-limited more often than you might have been a few years back.

In any case, I hope this deal is useful, and if you have any questions or comments feel free to share them below!