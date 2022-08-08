AMD's top graphics card is £215 cheaper right now at Scan

Graphics cards are falling in price rapidly, and nowhere is this more true than on the bleeding-edge end of the market. After seeing discounts on AMD's first 6000-series graphics cards last month, we're now also seeing deep cuts to the more recent 6X50 models - including the subject of this piece, the Radeon RX 6950 XT. This particular card is the very fastest that AMD make, and offers rasterised performance on par with Nvidia's RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti.

Today, it's been discounted to £850 at Scan, a big reduction from its original UK RRP of £1065 earlier this year.

As well as the graphics card itself, you can also pick up three recent/upcoming PC releases to play on it: Forspoken (releases January 2023), Saints Row (releases 23 August) and Sniper Elite 5 (available now).

So is this high-end AMD graphics card worth buying? It's certainly a better buy than it was upon release, especially given that you can actually pick it up at this price without battling opportunists or crypto miners, but it remains one of the most expensive graphics cards on the market. If you can make use of its high VRAM allocation - 16GB - in scenarios like video rendering, then it could be a pretty decent investment. Likewise, if you're firmly in the Team Red camp and you want their fastest ever GPU, then this certainly fits the bill. However, RT performance is not as good as even the RTX 3080 in many games, FSR 2.0 currently lacks the uptake amongst developers enjoyed by Nvidia's DLSS, and AMD's video encoding solution isn't as robust as the one offered by the other team(s).

In addition, it's important to keep in mind that we'll likely see next-generation GPUs towards the end of this year, potentially much sooner, from at least Nvidia and possibly from AMD as well. If you want the latest and greatest and get this model, then you may only have the hottest thing going for a few months to a year. Perhaps that doesn't matter to you - after all, eventually you've got to pull the trigger and now might be the best time for you - but I'd advise waiting a little longer if you can.

Regardless, this is a great deal on AMD's top GPU and I hope you can see why I thought it worth writing about. Thanks for joining me and I'll see you with another deal very soon!