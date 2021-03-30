Amnesia: Rebirth now has a less-spooky Adventure Mode

As a big stupid baby who is compelled to play horror games I know will freak my nut out, I am grateful to see Frictional Games add a less-spooky mode to another of their games. Today they blessed Amnesia: Rebirth with an 'Adventure Mode', an optional difficulty level which stops monsters murdering you while throwing in some extra puzzles for folks who just wanna explore somewhere strange and awful. That's nice, that. The game has a big discount to celebration the launch too.

Frictional explain that Adventure Mode "removes all life-threatening encounters with monsters, as well as the harrowing sound and visual effects that would affect Tasi's fear levels." Levels are brighter too.

Hey, who turned on the lights?

I was very grateful for Soma's similar Safe Mode, and this goes further to push the game in a slightly different direction to fill the gap left by monstermurder. They've put in some extra puzzles for Adventure Mode, which is a clever idea.

"The game still has its very serious theme and sometimes unnerving ambience, but the new mode feels a lot more like an Indiana Jones type of adventure in places where it would otherwise be more of a horror experience," according to creative lead Fredrik Olsson.

Adventure Mode should be available in a patch on PC right now. It'll hit PlayStation "in the next few weeks". To mark the launch of Adventure Mode, Frictional are offering a 40% discount on the game on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

Alice Bee quite liked the game, but said in our Amnesia: Rebirth review that "though Rebirth takes a run at a bunch of cool and alarming concepts, it feels like it's juggling too many to do any one of them full justice."