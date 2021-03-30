If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Amnesia: Rebirth now has a less-spooky Adventure Mode

Are you afraid of the dark?
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published
A dark and ruined room illuminated by matchlight in an Amnesia: Rebirth screenshot.

As a big stupid baby who is compelled to play horror games I know will freak my nut out, I am grateful to see Frictional Games add a less-spooky mode to another of their games. Today they blessed Amnesia: Rebirth with an 'Adventure Mode', an optional difficulty level which stops monsters murdering you while throwing in some extra puzzles for folks who just wanna explore somewhere strange and awful. That's nice, that. The game has a big discount to celebration the launch too.

Frictional explain that Adventure Mode "removes all life-threatening encounters with monsters, as well as the harrowing sound and visual effects that would affect Tasi's fear levels." Levels are brighter too.

A side-by-side comparison of the original Amnesia: Rebirth and its brighter Adventure Mode.
Hey, who turned on the lights?

I was very grateful for Soma's similar Safe Mode, and this goes further to push the game in a slightly different direction to fill the gap left by monstermurder. They've put in some extra puzzles for Adventure Mode, which is a clever idea.

"The game still has its very serious theme and sometimes unnerving ambience, but the new mode feels a lot more like an Indiana Jones type of adventure in places where it would otherwise be more of a horror experience," according to creative lead Fredrik Olsson.

Adventure Mode should be available in a patch on PC right now. It'll hit PlayStation "in the next few weeks". To mark the launch of Adventure Mode, Frictional are offering a 40% discount on the game on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

Alice Bee quite liked the game, but said in our Amnesia: Rebirth review that "though Rebirth takes a run at a bunch of cool and alarming concepts, it feels like it's juggling too many to do any one of them full justice."

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch