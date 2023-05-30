Amnesia: The Bunker and Slayers X headline the next batch of Game Pass additions

Microsoft have announced what’s coming to Game Pass for the first two weeks of June, which includes games about cute childhood summers (Dordogne), a bunch of stacking dolls (Stacking), and a horrifying monster chasing you in the shadows (Amnesia: The Bunker). Something for every type of person, then, from those that suffer from summertime blues to sun-loving extroverts.

Here’s everything coming to Game Pass in the next two weeks:

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1 Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1 The Big Con (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 1 Amnesia: The Bunker (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 6

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 6 Hypnospace Outlaw (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 6

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 6 Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 8

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 8 Stacking (Cloud and Console) – June 8

(Cloud and Console) – June 8 Dordogne (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 13

June gets started with the old-school shooter Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance Of The Slayer, channelling heavy ‘00s teen dirtbag energy, although there might be some deeper commentary hidden in between the explosive weapons. Slayers X is actually a spin-off to the alternate reality websurfing sim Hypnospace Outlaw, which is rejoining the service a week later. A good chance to catch up on the story, for those eager to learn more about the world.

The other big highlight this month is Amnesia: The Bunker, taking the hit horror series back in time to World War I. You’ll be stealthing through a pitch-black war bunker, solving physics-based puzzles, wrangling with old-timey equipment, and avoiding a mystery creature while you’re at it. Scares look plentiful with this prequel, though I’m not sure I want to be sweating over survival in this summer’s heat.

Special shoutout to Dordogne too, a watercolour indie about snapping pictures to create a scrapbook and nostalgic summers. Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Farworld Pioneers also join the service today, in case you were looking for more painterly gems.

Newcomers mean new leavers, so here’s everything leaving Game Pass on June 15th:

Bridge Constructor Portal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Chorus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Serious Sam 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC)

Two weeks is enough time to beat some of these games with the exception of Total War: Three Kingdoms. There really should be a longer notice period for the leaving-sooners, though.