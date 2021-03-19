If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Among Us new Airship map arrives this month

Along with an account system so the devs can better moderate the game
Imogen Beckhelling
News by Imogen Beckhelling
Published
Some suspicious looking fellows with top hats hanging out in Among Us' upcoming Airship map.

Gather your crews and prep for some sky-high murdering, because Innersloth have revealed the new Among Us map lands on March 31st. Actually, it won't be landing, it'll be taking off. The Airship will be the game's biggest map to date, and comes with loads of new tasks, the ability to pick your starting room, and even some ladders to escape down (or surprise your oblivious victims).

The Airship is themed around Innersloth's Henry Stickmin series, and will be the fourth map added to the sneaky social deduction game.

New tasks include taking out bins and shining pretty gems, nothing too amazing - you wouldn't want to be distracted by one thing for too long anyways. You'll be able to travel around the Airship by climbing ladders, and hopping onto floating platforms too.

After a meeting to assess who might be an imposter, players will be able to choose from three rooms to spawn in on the Airship too, rather than just leaving straight from the meeting room.

Fans have been waiting a little while now to hear when the Airship would arrive. In a blog post, the devs explain one of the main reasons it's taken so long is because they wanted to use this update to add a basic account system into Among Us. The game doesn't have any proper moderation tools, but when the map update hits, players will be able to report others and hopefully get rid of some of the toxic beans.

They add that the unexpected boom in popularity of Among Us in 2020 brought loads of problems that the five-person dev team were "extremely new to". They talk about their struggles with the game's maintenance, hiring and the sheer amount of business stuff they had to do - which seems scarier than a roomful of imposters.

"We never want to hide anything from you when you’ve shown us so much support," Innersloth say. "So when this map finally launches... we really hope you love it, and we’ll continue doing our best for you!"

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

