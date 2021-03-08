Among Us introduces quick chat option that's "faster and safer"

Attention crewmates, Among Us has added a new quick chat text feature that they say is meant to be a faster and safer alternative to open text chat. Instead of typing out text freely, the radial text chat menu includes several different categories of callouts you may need to use. The update came with a few bugs throwing a wrench in player lobbies, but Innersloth have since released another update over the weekend to address many of them.

As for the quick chat feature itself, "this is an easier, faster and safer option to play if you're using text chat," Innersloth say. "There will still be an option for free chat (toggle it On/Off in Settings), and if you're under the legal age limit you'll have Quickchat for you." The age limit separating free chat from quick chat is 13.

You'll be asked to enter your age manually when the game loads up so do pay attention that you've not gotten your years mixed up, mind. Innersloth say that when the Among Us accounts system is introduced you'll have the ability to fix your personal information if you incorrectly set your birth date. It sounds like some unlucky folks have accidentally gotten themselves stuck in mandatory quick chat that way.

Unfortunately the update also resulted in some bugs with creating or using game lobbies. The age limit for quick chat was also incorrectly set above the intended age 13. Innersloth released another update over the weekend that they say fixes the following issues:

Blank screen when creating a new room

Players unable to find any lobbies in the public list

Age gate for Quickchat is 13+

Black screen in lobbies and creating games

Desync issues should be fixed when everyone in the game is updated to the latest version.

In their initial announcement post for the quick chat feature, Innersloth also mention larger updates that players are eager to hear more about. "I know you're waiting for the big update news too. Sorry it's been so quiet on our end, we've been focused and working on getting things to you. In the future we'll definitely make sure to get you more regular dev updates."

Innersloth specify that you'll want to ensure you're playing on version 2021.3.5 of the game which includes the fixes from over the weekend.