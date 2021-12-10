As pandemic restrictions ramp back up in England, hey, let's do 2020 all over again with a return to Among Us too. At The Game Awards tonight, developers Innersloth announced a VR version of their multiplayer hidden roles game. Taking the action into a first-person view for goggleheads, it's being made by Schell Games, the studio behind James Bond-y VR escape room series I Expect You To Die. Check out the announcement trailer below.

"Among Us is moving from a 2D to a first-person, 3D experience that places players in the heart of the Skeld and retains the core mechanics fans love," the announcement explains. It won't be compatible with the non-VR version of Among Us, unsurprisingly; you'll only be murdering other goggleers.

Among Us VR will be on SteamVR, PlayStation VR, and Meta Quest cybergoggles. What the hell sort of knock-off 90s children's gameshow goggle is Meta Qu- oh, right, right, it's Oculus. Further details and a release date are secret for now, with more information promised "at a later date".

Among Us's popularity seems to have dropped massively since, y'know, lockdown eased, though on Steam it least it's started gaining players again. Maybe that's partially down to the November update which added four new player classes, maybe it's partially because socialising outside is chuffing freezing now, maybe it's partially because hey, it's still a good game. One of the best multiplayer games, we'll tell you. The game hits Xbox and PlayStation next Tuesday, too.

You know, if you're going to play Among Us in VR, I think you're a coward if you don't play it with everyone all gogged up in the same room. Add a real element of suspicion, paranoia, and outright danger.

