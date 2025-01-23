Amplitude announce Endless Legend 2, an oceanic 4X with Manor Lords outfit Hooded Horse as publisher

We called Amplitude's fiendish and fanciful strategy game Endless Legend the best 4X of 2014, and its hexcellence hasn't dimmed with age. "The music, the amazing variety in terrain and units, the sheer quantity of words bringing to life every last quest, minor faction, creature, and environmental anomaly," breathed a reverential Ollie in 2023. "It's a simply splendid game." Like somebody commenting on the sturdiness of an original Picasso's frame, I will only add that it now runs pretty comfortably on the current least expensive Dell Thinkpad.

Why in Meier's name would Sega choose to sell off the studio behind such a worldly wonder? The answer is lost in time (it's through that link, there), but fortunately, Amplitude endure as an independent - and they've just announced Endless Legend 2 with no less than Hooded Horse as publisher. Here's the announcement trailer.

This one's all about the perils of water. Ah, water. The old oxo-hydro cocktail. True blue. Pre-caffeinated coffee. I've never really trusted the stuff, and only ever drink it in moderation. The game takes place on Saiadha, an ocean world that appears to intensify the first game's season mechanic, whereby you'd have to deal with inclement weather and cuts to movement and production during winter. Now, you've got to worry about changing ocean levels. Do I detect a climate change fable? Possibly, but it's buried under several layers of fantasy world-building.

"As the water goes down, the environment itself becomes both an obstacle and a chance for discovery," explains the press release. "Players will have to adapt to these constant shifts, confront ancient threats, and uncover the secrets buried deep within Saiadha. Each cataclysm brings new dangers, but also unique opportunities."

All-new "tidefalls" aside, the game appears familiar. This is a highly asymmetrical hex-based 4X buttressed by generous faction writing and diverse architecture design, with upgradeable heroes who sometimes make the whole thing feel like a turn-based RPG.

Image credit: Hooded Horse

"Players need to lead their hero on epic journeys to conquer new territories, earn valuable experience, and build deep relationships with allies and rivals alike," the release goes on. "Select from a variety of factions, each with their own distinct philosophies, strengths, and playstyles, offering a unique gameplay experience. The diversity of these factions is reflected in their asymmetric gameplay, ensuring that no two paths are the same."

Endless Legend 2 will release pretty soon - it launches into PC early access in early 2025, with four factions arriving initially and two more coming in the full release. That's two less than the original Endless Legend had when it left early access, but I shan't gripe as long as the second game's factions are approximately 1.34 times as intriguing. Going by the trailer, there are a few returning faces.

If you'd rather play it sooner, Amplitude are reopening their Insiders Program on 30th January to let a select group of players test the thing. You can read more on Steam.