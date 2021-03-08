Kick your way out of the club in this free arcade-y FPS Anger Foot

If you need a bit of stress relief, it's time to pick up your feet. This goofy game Anger Foot lets you take it all out with the power of your soles. It's all about kicking down doors to kill goons with baseball bats to the tune of thumping club music. It's a blast. The arcade-y sort of classic FPS and Hotline Miami mashup is made by some of the team behind Broforce. You can download it and kick your way out of the club for free.

"Anger Foot is a lightning-fast hard-bass blast of kicking down doors and kicking ass. Move quick - hit hard," say the team from Free Lives. That's really about all you need to know before giving it a go. If that doesn't convince you, here's a gif:

How are you holidays going? Sad? Cold? Lonely? Not to worry, you could be kicking in doors to hardbass RIGHT NOW in Anger Foot, our 7dfps game! https://t.co/7f2s4GbEJL pic.twitter.com/JWoBiseQ9d — Free Lives (@Free_Lives) December 21, 2020

You run through each level kicking down doors to squish your enemies and kicking the survivors in the face. You can later pick up various guns, but do mind your ammo.

Anger Foot was originally created by some members of Free Lives for the 7 Day FPS game jam in December. They've since continued development, releasing a major update a couple days ago.

In this newest version, the one I played, there are new enemies, weapons, and levels along with exploding barrels. There's now a level select and the ability to save your progress. Oh and the enemies now begin dancing along to the music when they kill you. It almost makes me not mad about dying. Almost.

Honestly, it's just some good as heck fun. Personally, it reminds me of playing Katana Zero. They don't share much aside from the fast pace and thumping club music on the surface. Like Katana Zero, though, it takes a genre of game I'm typically trash at and tricks me into thinking maybe I'm not so bad after all.

I am objectively bad at fast-paced shooters of any kind but gosh kicking down doors in these enemy faces is fun. Who's going to do a kicks-only speedrun where you aren't allowed to use the guns?

You can (and should) play Anger Foot for free over on Itch. Free Lives say to keep an eye out for more Anger Foot in the future.