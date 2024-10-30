Animal Use Protocol asks: what if we put a happy little rat on Half Life 2’s gravity gun and gave it to a chimpanzee?

When they’re not doing environmental art for projects like Wasteland 3, The Brotherhood have a history making enticingly odd games. Sin very nearly liked Stasis: Bone Totem, landing positive despite giving up after several hours. That’s also my experience with Beautiful Desolation - an isometric RPG I got a real kick out of the art for before also stopping one day and just accidentally never playing it again. This might be a coincidence, but whatever else can be said about these projects, one thing is for certain: when compared to upcoming horror FPS Animal Use Protocol, they both featured considerably less monke.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Steam page describes it as a “first-person, narrative-focused survival horror” (you’ve got a bad thing chasing you, one of those), but I also would have accepted “Grimdark Ape Out”, which sound facetious but is actually one heck of a sell. Your very smart monke, Penn, is escaping from a lab with a bunch of other test animals, including a little rat mate named Trip who lives on your gravity gun and does a little jump whenever you fire it.

The trailer shows off a similar sort of grimy, unnerving tech to Brotherhood’s previous games. This is good. It also does that horror game trailer thing where it has a bunch of kids singing the Barney The Dinosaur theme really slowly. This is bad and stupid. It’s got a massive tortoise in it. It also contains potassium benzoate etc. Most bad-ly of all, it’s not actually out until 2026. So why am I writing about it now?!

Monke.

Or Chimp, I suppose, although if you were about to type a comment along those lines, I would first suggest you make sure you know your phylum and genus from your ligma. Feel free to ask about that last one. Here are some more deets:

In this 3D first-person, narrative-focused survival horror game, you play as Penn, a hyper-intelligent chimpanzee leading the desperate escape of lab animals from a nightmarish facility, where every corner hides new terror. Armed only with your wits, a gravity manipulation tool, and accompanied by your scrappy rat companion Trip, you’ll stealthily navigate the dystopian Anchorage Station, relentlessly stalked by a monstrous chimera of experiments gone wrong.

There is, by the looks of it, also no arachnophobia toggle.