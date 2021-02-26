Animatronic murder-fest Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach launches this year

It's strange seeing Five Nights At Freddy's grow from a simple jumpscare fest into a fully-fledged first-person horror game where you have to run and hide from deathbots, yet here we are. During Sony's State Of Play live stream last night, they revealed Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach would launch in 2021, and we got our first proper look at its gameplay. Players will be exploring a shopping mall at night, diving in ball pits and sprinting through closed stores to avoid being hunted by bloodthirsty animatronics.

There's a bit in this trailer where a terrifying, mangled robot crawls out of a slide in a children's play area, and I want absolutely none of that. I haven't been in a shopping centre like this for over a year and after playing this game I don't think I'll want to ever again.

Security Breach is set to be the biggest game in the series yet, moving away from the older games' almost point and click-style, to a first-person experience where players can freely explore this giant mall. It seems to follow on from the FNAF VR game, Help Wanted, and is being made by the same developers, Steel Wool Studios.

Admittedly I'm one of those people who's really into Five Nights At Freddy's lore - if you can call it lore, it mostly just feels like reading conspiracy theories - so I'm pretty excited for this one. Well, I'm excited to buy the game, load it up, then immediately pass the controller to someone else and watch them play it.

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach is set to arrive sometime this year on PC, PS4 and PS5.

Now if you'll excuse me, I'll be waiting for all the FNAF theory YouTubers to start posting new videos. I bet they've had a field day with that trailer.