If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Anime Fighters Simulator codes [July 2022]: All active codes you can redeem for in-game rewards

Nab yourself a variety of boosts and other rewards with these codes
Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on
One of the locations from Anime Fighters Simulator: a desert biome with the ribcage of a giant animal in the foreground, and some large rocks and sci-fi looking buildings in the background beneath a pink sky.

Looking for the latest Anime Fighters Simulator codes? If I had a penny for every anime-themed fighting sim on Roblox, I'd have a very heavy wallet. Rather than cribbing from a single source, though, Anime Fighters Simulator draws inspiration from the likes of Naruto, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and others. If there's one thing I love more than an ultimate crisis crossover, it's getting all the toys out of the box and playing with them at once, so Anime Fighters Simulator might be just the ticket if you're similarly inclined.

Like many of its fellows, Anime Fighters Simulator is pretty generous with the in-game freebies, which are delivered via codes. Below we've listed every currently active Anime Fighters Simulator code we could find, along with instructions on how to redeem them. We've also included a list of expired codes for your reference.

Anime Fighters Simulator codes list

Last checked on: July 4th, 2022

  • 1MilFaves: Yen Boost & XP Boost
  • 2k22: Boosts & Defence Tokens
  • 700klikes: Rewards
  • 800klikes: Rewards
  • AFSAnniversary: Rewards
  • BronzePiece_: Boosts & Rewards
  • DivineColosseum: Rewards
  • FashionEmpire: Rewards
  • FashionRaid:: Rewards
  • KingdomFour: Rewards
  • IceWastes: Merchant Boosts
  • LandOfGuts: Rewards
  • LandOfHeroes: Rewards
  • NinjaCity: Free Tickets x2
  • NinjaCityRaid: Rewards
  • OrcaPrison: Rewards
  • otrademark: Divine Fruit
  • PassiveBug: Rewards
  • PassiveBug2: Rewards
  • PsychicCity: Boosts
  • RealDaireb: Boosts & Rewards
  • Sub2Codenex: Luck Boost (10 mins)
  • Sub2Foxpanda: Rewards
  • Sub2Numerous: Rewards
  • Sub2Veyar: Luck Boost (10 mins)
  • Sulley1m: Luck Boost & Damage Boost
  • Thanks900k: Rewards
  • TheHole: Rewards
  • TimeTravelTokyo: Luck Boost
  • ToadBoi: Luck Boost (10 mins)
  • Update25.3: Rewards
  • WorldOfGames: Rewards
Watch on YouTube

How to redeem codes in Anime Fighters Simulator

To redeem a code in Anime Fighters Simulator, simply launch the experience and tap the Twitter icon on the home page. Type your code into the Enter Code box and hit confirm. If your chosen code is still valid, you should see your rewards in-game straight away.

Expired Anime Fighters Simulator codes

  • 100kRecord
  • 200milcrazy
  • AlchemyLand
  • Almost100k
  • AttackOfGiants
  • Awesome50k
  • ChimeraIsland
  • Christmas
  • ChuggaChugga
  • Craftbug
  • CrimeIsland
  • CurseHigh
  • cyclxnee
  • DestinyIsland
  • EmptyWorld
  • EpicCode
  • FlameCity
  • GhoulCity
  • Gold500k
  • HalfBillion
  • HeroAcademy
  • Insane200k
  • LuckIsland
  • Lucky30k
  • Magic100k
  • ManyLikes
  • MegaLikes
  • NewSulley750k
  • Nice200k
  • Nice300k
  • Pog125k
  • Pog400k
  • Poggers100Mil
  • SCity
  • ShutdownCode
  • SlayerCorps
  • SlimeyIsland
  • SorryForShutdown
  • SpookyIsland
  • Sulley
  • Sulley100k
  • Sulley300k
  • Sulley500k
  • Super75k
  • SuperLikes
  • Thanks150k
  • Thanks600k
  • ThanksGiving
  • TicketCode
  • Underworld
  • UpdateDelay
  • VirtualCastle
  • Yeet250k

For more codes pages related to Roblox games with an anime fighting theme, see our dedicated pages on Boku No Roblox codes and Blox Fruits codes. It's also quite possible that you came here by mistake looking for Anime Fighting Simulator codes, in which case you can click that link right there to take you to the page you wanted.

Tagged With

About the Author

Rebecca Jones avatar

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

Rebecca can usually be found working through her latest fiction-induced anguish by recreating all those lovely doomed characters in The Sims. She is known for being able to work Tomb Raider or Ace Attorney into any conversation, no matter how seemingly unrelated the topic. She also loves horror games and will play them at any opportunity, despite the fact that they make her so panicked she once threw her controller in a self-defence reflex. (The controller survived; Rebecca's dignity did not.)

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More On Roblox

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch