Anime Fighters Simulator codes [July 2022]: All active codes you can redeem for in-game rewardsNab yourself a variety of boosts and other rewards with these codes
Looking for the latest Anime Fighters Simulator codes? If I had a penny for every anime-themed fighting sim on Roblox, I'd have a very heavy wallet. Rather than cribbing from a single source, though, Anime Fighters Simulator draws inspiration from the likes of Naruto, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and others. If there's one thing I love more than an ultimate crisis crossover, it's getting all the toys out of the box and playing with them at once, so Anime Fighters Simulator might be just the ticket if you're similarly inclined.
Like many of its fellows, Anime Fighters Simulator is pretty generous with the in-game freebies, which are delivered via codes. Below we've listed every currently active Anime Fighters Simulator code we could find, along with instructions on how to redeem them. We've also included a list of expired codes for your reference.
Anime Fighters Simulator codes list
Last checked on: July 4th, 2022
- 1MilFaves: Yen Boost & XP Boost
- 2k22: Boosts & Defence Tokens
- 700klikes: Rewards
- 800klikes: Rewards
- AFSAnniversary: Rewards
- BronzePiece_: Boosts & Rewards
- DivineColosseum: Rewards
- FashionEmpire: Rewards
- FashionRaid:: Rewards
- KingdomFour: Rewards
- IceWastes: Merchant Boosts
- LandOfGuts: Rewards
- LandOfHeroes: Rewards
- NinjaCity: Free Tickets x2
- NinjaCityRaid: Rewards
- OrcaPrison: Rewards
- otrademark: Divine Fruit
- PassiveBug: Rewards
- PassiveBug2: Rewards
- PsychicCity: Boosts
- RealDaireb: Boosts & Rewards
- Sub2Codenex: Luck Boost (10 mins)
- Sub2Foxpanda: Rewards
- Sub2Numerous: Rewards
- Sub2Veyar: Luck Boost (10 mins)
- Sulley1m: Luck Boost & Damage Boost
- Thanks900k: Rewards
- TheHole: Rewards
- TimeTravelTokyo: Luck Boost
- ToadBoi: Luck Boost (10 mins)
- Update25.3: Rewards
- WorldOfGames: Rewards
How to redeem codes in Anime Fighters Simulator
To redeem a code in Anime Fighters Simulator, simply launch the experience and tap the Twitter icon on the home page. Type your code into the Enter Code box and hit confirm. If your chosen code is still valid, you should see your rewards in-game straight away.
Expired Anime Fighters Simulator codes
- 100kRecord
- 200milcrazy
- AlchemyLand
- Almost100k
- AttackOfGiants
- Awesome50k
- ChimeraIsland
- Christmas
- ChuggaChugga
- Craftbug
- CrimeIsland
- CurseHigh
- cyclxnee
- DestinyIsland
- EmptyWorld
- EpicCode
- FlameCity
- GhoulCity
- Gold500k
- HalfBillion
- HeroAcademy
- Insane200k
- LuckIsland
- Lucky30k
- Magic100k
- ManyLikes
- MegaLikes
- NewSulley750k
- Nice200k
- Nice300k
- Pog125k
- Pog400k
- Poggers100Mil
- SCity
- ShutdownCode
- SlayerCorps
- SlimeyIsland
- SorryForShutdown
- SpookyIsland
- Sulley
- Sulley100k
- Sulley300k
- Sulley500k
- Super75k
- SuperLikes
- Thanks150k
- Thanks600k
- ThanksGiving
- TicketCode
- Underworld
- UpdateDelay
- VirtualCastle
- Yeet250k
