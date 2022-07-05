Looking for the latest Anime Fighters Simulator codes? If I had a penny for every anime-themed fighting sim on Roblox, I'd have a very heavy wallet. Rather than cribbing from a single source, though, Anime Fighters Simulator draws inspiration from the likes of Naruto, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and others. If there's one thing I love more than an ultimate crisis crossover, it's getting all the toys out of the box and playing with them at once, so Anime Fighters Simulator might be just the ticket if you're similarly inclined.

Like many of its fellows, Anime Fighters Simulator is pretty generous with the in-game freebies, which are delivered via codes. Below we've listed every currently active Anime Fighters Simulator code we could find, along with instructions on how to redeem them. We've also included a list of expired codes for your reference.

Anime Fighters Simulator codes list

Last checked on: July 4th, 2022

1MilFaves : Yen Boost & XP Boost

: Yen Boost & XP Boost 2k22 : Boosts & Defence Tokens

: Boosts & Defence Tokens 700klikes : Rewards

: Rewards 800klikes : Rewards

: Rewards AFSAnniversary : Rewards

: Rewards BronzePiece_ : Boosts & Rewards

: Boosts & Rewards DivineColosseum : Rewards

: Rewards FashionEmpire : Rewards

: Rewards FashionRaid: : Rewards

: Rewards KingdomFour : Rewards

: Rewards IceWastes : Merchant Boosts

: Merchant Boosts LandOfGuts : Rewards

: Rewards LandOfHeroes : Rewards

: Rewards NinjaCity : Free Tickets x2

: Free Tickets x2 NinjaCityRaid : Rewards

: Rewards OrcaPrison : Rewards

: Rewards otrademark : Divine Fruit

: Divine Fruit PassiveBug : Rewards

: Rewards PassiveBug2 : Rewards

: Rewards PsychicCity : Boosts

: Boosts RealDaireb : Boosts & Rewards

: Boosts & Rewards Sub2Codenex : Luck Boost (10 mins)

: Luck Boost (10 mins) Sub2Foxpanda : Rewards

: Rewards Sub2Numerous : Rewards

: Rewards Sub2Veyar : Luck Boost (10 mins)

: Luck Boost (10 mins) Sulley1m : Luck Boost & Damage Boost

: Luck Boost & Damage Boost Thanks900k : Rewards

: Rewards TheHole : Rewards

: Rewards TimeTravelTokyo : Luck Boost

: Luck Boost ToadBoi : Luck Boost (10 mins)

: Luck Boost (10 mins) Update25.3 : Rewards

: Rewards WorldOfGames: Rewards

How to redeem codes in Anime Fighters Simulator

To redeem a code in Anime Fighters Simulator, simply launch the experience and tap the Twitter icon on the home page. Type your code into the Enter Code box and hit confirm. If your chosen code is still valid, you should see your rewards in-game straight away.

Expired Anime Fighters Simulator codes

100kRecord

200milcrazy

AlchemyLand

Almost100k

AttackOfGiants

Awesome50k

ChimeraIsland

Christmas

ChuggaChugga

Craftbug

CrimeIsland

CurseHigh

cyclxnee

DestinyIsland

EmptyWorld

EpicCode

FlameCity

GhoulCity

Gold500k

HalfBillion

HeroAcademy

Insane200k

LuckIsland

Lucky30k

Magic100k

ManyLikes

MegaLikes

NewSulley750k

Nice200k

Nice300k

Pog125k

Pog400k

Poggers100Mil

SCity

ShutdownCode

SlayerCorps

SlimeyIsland

SorryForShutdown

SpookyIsland

Sulley

Sulley100k

Sulley300k

Sulley500k

Super75k

SuperLikes

Thanks150k

Thanks600k

ThanksGiving

TicketCode

Underworld

UpdateDelay

VirtualCastle

Yeet250k

For more codes pages related to Roblox games with an anime fighting theme, see our dedicated pages on Boku No Roblox codes and Blox Fruits codes. It's also quite possible that you came here by mistake looking for Anime Fighting Simulator codes, in which case you can click that link right there to take you to the page you wanted.