Annapurna Interactive's summer showcase is coming July 28th

Last night’s Day Of The Devs stream closed out with an announcement from Annapurna Interactive, confirming that their annual summer showcase is happening again this year. Pop July 28th in your diaries, or feel free to mark it on your decorative floral-print wall calendar if you so wish. There’s a very short preview trailer of past Annapurna-published games to pique your interest below.

Watch on YouTube A short look at past games from Annapurna.

Annapurna promise “reveals, announcements, and much more” at this showcase. Last year was the indie publisher’s first ever event of their own, where we got closer looks at Angel Matrix’s upcoming quickfire FPS Neon White, Beethoven and Dinosaur’s music-themed platformer The Artful Escape, time-looping expansion Outer Wilds: Echoes Of The Eye, and the decade-in-the-works Storyteller from Daniel Benmergui. Annapurna also announced that they would be publishing games in partnership with Outerloop, Ivy Road, and No Code.

At this year’s showcase you can definitely expect some new indies announced. It’s likely we’ll see more oof some intriguing games like BlueTwelve’s cyberpunk cat adventure Stray, which releases on July 19th and was at last year’s debut Annapurna Interactive Showcase. Katharine previewed Stray earlier this week and was curious about its feline-robot pairing, but still had some questions left unanswered. “While the world itself looks to be a fun place to roam around in,” she said, “its lasting appeal will no doubt hinge on the reasons it gives us to go poking about in it.”

The Annapurna Interactive Showcase is dated for July 28th, starting at 12pm PST/8pm BST/9pm CEST. You can watch the full show on YouTube or over on Annapurna’s Twitch channel.

Not E3 2022 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2022 hub, as well as our complete round-up of everything announced at Summer Game Fest 2022. Many more big game showcases and streams are still to come this summer, so make sure you stay up to date with our summer games stream schedule.