Annoying little sister Anna Williams is coming to Tekken 8 in second season of DLC

Well crack my knuckles and call me Roger, Tekken 8 has only gone and announced another character to be released as DLC in early April. What's that? You already suspected Anna Williams would be added to the 3D fighting game soon? Well, if you're so smart, why did Final Fantasy XVI swordsman Clive beat her to the punch, huh? Sit down, be quiet, and eat your trailer. I write the news articles here.

As you can see, the lady in red has returned. The snarky sister will be released April 3rd (or March 31st for those who buy the whole season pass in advance). She's the first character of the fighting game's season 2 DLC, with another three biff-buddies to follow - one in summer, another in autumn, and the final fisticuffer in winter. Two new stages are also due to be added in this DLC.

Anna is a long-running Tekken fighter characterised by a love for bazookas and a hatred of her sister and fellow Iron Fist contender Nina. She likes espresso, red wine, and the mouse Jerry from Tom And Jerry cartoons. I'm not making this up for a gag. It is what the always-entertaining Tekken wiki says about her. I don't play as this character, or her sister Nina, so I'm not fully clued in about her high-heel headstomps and gut-blasting gunshots, or her various somersaults and scissorkicks, but the trailer shows a lot of familiar-looking launchers, feints, and open-handed chops. I like her new hairdo.

Tekken 8 has been out for a year now, and Bandai Namco are boasting that they've sold three million copies. That's three million people who want to beat you up - you must have really annoyed them. I thought this instalment was pretty good when I battered my opponents and never ever lost in our review. Although I was disappointed none of my favourite Tekken 7 characters were available at launch. One year on we still haven't seen signs of bull-fighting Spanish reprobate Miguel or tearful shin-cracker Josie. I'm not confident the latter will return, but I hold onto hope for my other favourite, Lei Wulong. In Tekken 7 the kung fu cop was released relatively early as DLC goes. I'd love to see him this year too.