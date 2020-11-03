Apex Legends attachments [Season 9]: best attachments & Hop-Ups explained

In Apex Legends, your weapons are often only as good as the attachments you add to them. There's a wide variety of attachments available to find throughout every match, and each one offers particular benefits to particular types of weapons.

Learn everything there is to know about how the different Apex Legends attachments and Hop-Ups work, and learn which are the best attachments to prioritise while looting!

Apex Legends attachments explained

Attachments are items that can be looted and added onto specific weapons to make them more powerful. Almost all the attachments in Apex Legends can be found in different colours or rarities, and each is stronger than the last. The weakest is white (common), followed by blue (rare), then purple (epic), and finally gold (legendary).

Some attachments only appear at a specific rarity level. For example, there's a gold Digital Threat optic attachment, but not a purple, blue, or white variant.

Each attachment belongs in a specific attachment slot, and is only applicable to certain weapons. You can't, for example, put a Barrel attachment on a weapon that doesn't support it; or a Sniper Stock attachment in the Stock slot of a non-Sniper weapon.

When you pick up an attachment, it will automatically be added to the first applicable weapon you're holding. If you want to change attachments, you'll need to head into your inventory and drag-and-drop the attachment into the right slot.

What are the best attachments in Apex Legends?

There's not really an objective "best attachment" in Apex Legends, because it depends on the weapon you're using. Certain weapons have drawbacks which make particular attachments extremely important. There are also Hop-Up attachments which affect only specific weapons, and these often give that weapon a very important benefit.

Overall though, I'd say the most important attachments in most cases are the Extended Mags, and the Barrels (or Bolts if you're using a Shotgun). Accuracy and ammo capacity are the most important weapon traits you can alter with attachments in Apex Legends. But again, it depends on your weapon. Check out our Apex Legends weapon stats page for more information about the different strengths and weaknesses of each gun.

Hop-Ups

While most Apex Legends attachments are limited to a specific category of weapon (such as Sniper Stocks and Sniper Rifles), Hop-Ups are special attachments which only affect one or two weapons. They can only be found in Epic or Legendary rarity, and they offer unique and powerful benefits to the chosen weapon(s).

Season 9 brings two new attachments: Deadeye's Tempo, and Shatter Caps; and it looks like we'll be saying goodbye to the Hammerpoint Rounds and the Skullpiercer Rifling Hop-Ups. Below are all the Hop-Ups in Season 9:

Hop-Up Weapon(s) Rarity Effect Anvil Receiver R-301 Carbine, Flatline Legendary (Gold) Boosts damage in single-shot mode (consumes 2 ammo per shot). Turbocharger Devotion, Havoc Legendary (Gold) Removes wind-up/charge-up time before firing at full speed. Deadeye's Tempo Bocek Bow, Sentinel Epic (Purple) Firing at the perfect moment increases fire rate. Shatter Caps Bocek Bow, 30-30 Repeater Epic (Purple) Rounds split into a blast pattern on firing. Quickdraw Holster RE-45, Wingman Epic (Purple) Reduces weapon swap time, ADS time, and hipfire spread.

Optics

Optics attachments cover all kinds of sights and scopes, from 1x sights for SMGs and Shotguns to 6x and 4-10x for Sniper Rifles. Each of these can only be found in a specific rarity/colour.

The gold optics are unique in that they provide Threat Highlighting, which highlights enemies in red, allowing you to see them more clearly through smoke and gas or from a distance.

Optic Weapon(s) Rarity Notes 1x HCOG "Classic" All Weapons Common (White) 1x Holo All Weapons Common (White) 1x Digital Threat Pistols, Shotguns, SMGs Legendary (Gold) Threat highlighting 2x HCOG "Bruiser" All Weapons Rare (Blue) 1x-2x Variable Holo All Weapons Rare (Blue) Toggle zoom level 3x HCOG "Ranger" ARs, LMGs, Snipers Epic (Purple) 2x-4x Variable AOG ARs, LMGs, Snipers Epic (Purple) Toggle zoom level 6x Sniper Snipers Rare (Blue) 4x-8x Variable Sniper Snipers Epic (Purple) Toggle zoom level 4x-10x Digital Sniper Threat Snipers Legendary (Gold) Threat Highlighting, Toggle zoom level

Barrels

Barrel Stabilisers attach to various weapons across different categories, and reduce the recoil of that weapon. As such they are one of the most important attachment types you can find.

Barrel Stabilizers come in white, blue, and purple varieties, and they can be attached to the following weapons:

Assault Rifles: G7 Scout, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine

SMGs: Alternator, R-99, Volt

LMGs: Devotion, Spitfire

Snipers: Longbow

Pistols: RE-45

Shotgun Bolts

Shotgun Bolts, predictably, can only be attached to shotguns. They increase the fire rate of the Shotgun, making them the most important attachment you can find for a Shotgun in Apex Legends.

The Shotgun Bolt appears in white, blue, and purple varieties, and each provides:

Common (White): +15% fire rate (+10% for Mastiff)

Rare (Blue): +25% fire rate (+15% for Mastiff)

Epic (Purple): +35% fire rate (+20% for Mastiff)

Extended Mags

Extended Mag attachments increase the magazine capacity of your weapon. The amount depends on the weapon used. There is a type of Extended Mag attachment for each ammo type (except Shotgun or Special ammo).

Blue Extended Mags also decrease reload time by 5%, and Purple Extended Mags by 10%.

Gold Extended Mags were added in Season 8, and provide the same benefit as Purple Extended Mags, plus the ability to automatically reload a weapon that has been holstered for 5 seconds.

Stocks

There are two types of Stock in Apex Legends: one for Snipers, and one for Assault Rifles, SMGs, and LMGs. They both alter various handling stats, such as ADS speeds, and gun raising and lowering speeds.

Stocks can be found in white, blue, and purple varieties, and provide the following benefits:

Standard Stock:

10%/20%/25% less ADS time

15%/20%/25% less deploy/holster time

10%/15%/20% less raise/lower time

15%/25%/45% less aim drift

Sniper Stock:

10%/15%/20% less ADS time

15%/20%/25% less deploy/holster time

10%/15%/20% less raise/lower time

30%/50%/85% less aim drift

10%/15%/20% slower drift speed

That's every single attachment in Apex Legends covered, which brings us to the end of this guide.