Apex Legends cross-platform progression coming next year

Apex Legends has had cross-platform play since October last year, letting players group up with their pals regardless of whether they're playing on console or PC. Unfortunately, it still doesn't have cross-progression, meaning that once you start an account on a platform, your progress is stuck there. Good news on that front though: during a Reddit Q&A over the weekend, Respawn Entertainment assured players cross-platform progression will arrive next year (they just have to sort out some complications first).

"Cross-progression is gnarly as hell in terms of being a problem to solve," said director of communications Ryan K. Rigney. "It's not only that you have to solve the technical challenge of merging existing accounts, but there are also legal and contractual issues to navigate with purchasing on other platforms. Different regions have different laws. It's a mess. But we're working on it, and we're committed to delivering it."

Cross-platform progression would be very nice indeed. For players who like to swap between their PCs and consoles, it means you get to keep all your skins and continue levelling up the same battle pass regardless of where you're playing.

Elsewhere in the Q&A, gameplay engineer Travis Nordin addresses some comments on the new character Seer. Seer launched last week, and already players are finding his tracking and damage dealing abilities a bit too strong (something I've struggled with firsthand), but he should be getting some tweaks soon.

"He's brought a lot of new gameplay elements to the game (HP bars, interrupt) which has driven a lot of discussion with players, which is great to see," Nordin said. "With that being said it is probably a bit too strong at the moment and will receive some balance updates in an upcoming patch."

On top of that, there's some suggestion that Bangalore and Crypto are due balance changes, and "something is in the works" to keep track of the game's lore. Oh, and in case there was any confusion, Fuse's mortar "Wally" is named after his dad, Walter, "who was always compared to a wallaby for his scrappy nature". Adorable, and kinda weird. I love it.

If you've yet to get in on the Apex action this season, a bunch of new things have been added to play around with. A new LMG, new character and lotsa changes to World's Edge are the highlights, and you can read about the rest in the Apex Legends Emergence patch notes.