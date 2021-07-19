Apex Legends' next character Seer is cursed with a deadly gaze

Who doesn't love a bold fashion choice with a tragic backstory? Respawn have introduced the origin story for their newest Apex Legends character, Seer in a new animated teaser. He's cursed with eyes that can destroy people who look into them. Thus the flash hat, you see. They've not yet explained exactly what kind of abilities that will translate to in the battle royale world of Apex, but Electronic Arts say we'll be finding out more later this week. In the meantime, here's an introduction to Seer.

In the Metamorphosis animated teaser, we hear the phrophecy about Obi's birth. "A woman will rise bearing the mark of the moth. Her firstborn will be a cursed child. His eyes, drawing us all to the flame. Refuse the child's gaze or be undone. One glance will reduce a mountain to dust, a king to a beggar, and an ocean to a desert. Everything he touches will be changed."

What does all that mean for the kind of battleground abilities Seer will actually have in game? Heck, it's hard to tell. It does feel like those cursed eyes set him apart from other Legends a bit though. Other characters generally have abilities that are techy or shooty or hacky in nature, while Seer seems more on the magical side. You can spot the crystal in his chest near the end though, which looks like perhaps it channels the power of his cursed eyes.

For a closer look at Seer (not into his eyes, remember) Electronic Arts say they'll be sharing more during EA Play this Thursday. That'll also include the launch trailer and launch date for the Emergence season along with "an all-new Ranked experience for the genre-shifting Arenas mode and much more".

EA Play will be live this Thurday, July 22nd at 6pm BST (10am PDT). So far we know that BioWare aren't showing up, nor Star Wars, nor Skate. However, Battlefield 2042 is confirmed for the showcase roster as is Lost In Random. There's also a rumor that Deadspace might show up.

Gosh, if only we knew someone with magical, future-seeing eyes.