Apex Legends Revenant guide [Season 9]: abilities, tips and tricks

Revenant is a strong contender for the coolest-looking character in Apex Legends. Does his abilities match his intimidating physique? That depends on how and when you use them. Follow the top tips in our Apex Legends Revenant guide to learn everything you need to know to dominate Season 9 as the Synthetic Nightmare himself.

Apex Legends Revenant guide: strengths and weaknesses

The first thing to understand about Revenant is that if you're not prepared to play aggressively, then you're going to waste his skills. His Tactical and Ultimate, as you'll see, are both time-sensitive and require you to really hunt down and pressure enemies in order to capitalise on your advantage. So don't waste any time dilly-dallying - and the same goes for allies of a Revenant. If he pops down his Totem or throws a Silence, that's the very second you need to start pushing the enemy.

Much like Octane, Revenant is a fairly mobile character in firefights, but on a smaller scale. His Passive allows you to crouch-strafe at a much higher speed while firing than any other Legend can hope to achieve. And with the Genesis Collection Event update dramatically buffing his ability to climb higher than other Legends and reach unexpected places, a good Revenant can also become a rather effective flanker.

The real danger with Revenant is improper use of his abilities. His skillset is filled with game-changers, but they're easy to misuse or waste if you (and your team) are not prepared.

Revenant abilities overview

Now let's take a closer look at Revenant's three abilities, and how to use each one effectively.

Passive: Stalker - You crouch walk faster and can climb walls higher.

Tactical: Silence - Throw a device that deals damage and disables enemy abilities for 15 seconds.

Ultimate: Death Totem - Drop a totem that protects users from death. Instead of getting killed or downed, you will return to the totem. Armor is deactivated during Death Protection.

Passive ability: Stalker

The most straightforward and uninteresting of Revenant's abilities is also one of his greatest assets. Stalker ramps up Revenant's crouch-walk and crouch-strafe speed to non-crouching levels, whether you're aiming down sights or not. And that means you can do some pretty intense crouch-strafing during firefights to make yourself as small and fast-moving a target as we've yet seen in the Apex Games.

Stalker also allows Revenant to climb a great deal higher than any other Legend before losing your grip. This gives Revenant a similar aptitude for reaching unexpected places and flanking enemies to Legends such as Pathfinder, Horizon, and Valkyrie, but obviously it is very dependent on having the right kind of terrain around you. Highly built-up places like Fragment in World's Edge are ideal spots for stretching Revenant's climbing muscles.

Here are our top Stalker Passive tips for Revenant:

Learn to strafe! There is no Legend more effective when it comes to strafing, because Revenant's passive allows him to crouch-strafe with no movement penalty.

Crouch-walk while healing up to make yourself a smaller, more agile target.

Tactical ability: Silence

Revenant's Tactical comes in the form of a throwable projectile like a grenade, which deals minor damage (around 10 damage, it seems) and deals further damage over time if enemies stand in its area of effect. But more importantly, if an enemy is hit by the effect then they are silenced, unable to use any of their abilities (including some Passives) for 15 seconds.

Here are our top Silence Tactical tips for Revenant:

Like Bangalore's Smoke Launcher, Revenant's Silence is thrown with his off-hand, which means you can use it while reloading, healing, shooting, or anything else.

There is a significant visual effect to being silenced which can obscure the screens of enemies. This helps make Silence a powerful zoning tool, because not many Legends will want to push through the Silence and receive damage, a silence, and obscured vision all at once.

Throw Silence in front of a doorway, or even hide behind it. The device won't absorb any damage, but it will block the enemy's view of you.

Silence affects certain Passive abilities as well, including Lifeline's Passive revive.

The thrown projectile can be shot down by a Wattson Interception Pylon, so be wary when up against an enemy team with a Wattson.

Ultimate ability: Death Totem

When you deploy Revenant's Ultimate, a glowing totem will drop in front of you over about a second or so. It'll stick around for 30 seconds, during which time you and your allies can interact with it in order to enter "shadow form". While in shadow form you cannot use abilities and any damage you receive is dealt directly to your Health, bypassing your Shields. But if you "die", you simply return to the Totem with just 50% of your Health lost at maximum.

Here are our top Death Totem Ultimate tips for Revenant:

Death Totem is one of the most powerful abilities in the game for initiating a fight, particularly when combined with an Octane Launch Pad which helps you get into the fight quickly, and then back into the fight just as quickly once you've returned to the Totem.

Your aim with Death Totem is to deal as much damage as possible to the enemy team, then get back into the fight as quickly as possible after returning to the Totem, before the enemy has had time to heal.

Keep a close eye on the timer at the bottom of your screen while in shadow form. If it runs out before you "die", the Totem disappears and you'll simply be where you are, and able to get killed as normal. This is the biggest downside of Revenant's Ult: if you don't all die or win together, you can be split up and picked off with ease.

The Totem itself can be shot and destroyed, which ends the effect prematurely. So make sure you place down your Totem in a safe place where it cannot be seen by enemies.

How to play Revenant - top tips and tricks

Finally, let's finish up with some more general tips and tricks on winning Apex Legends matches as Revenant.

Be aggressive! At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Revenant is all about using your abilities to be as aggressive as possible. Don't waste your Silence or your Death Totem by placing it down and then hesitating.

I think that's as good a moment as any to wrap up this Apex Legends Revenant guide. Hopefully you've learned a thing or two - and if you're after more invaluable knowledge on other Legends, be sure to check out our Apex Legends characters guide.