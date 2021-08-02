Looking for the Apex Legends Season 10 patch notes? That's right, Apex Legends: Emergence is about to drop, and now we have a full idea of everything that's changing, from weapon updates and ability changes to a revamped World's Edge, a new LMG, and a whole new Legend. Below you can find the full patch notes for Apex Legends Season 10, so get scrolling!

Apex Legends Season 10 patch notes:

New Legend: Seer

With microdrones and an artist's eye, Seer spots opportunities that other Legends might miss and seizes them in the most beautiful way he can.

Passive - Heart Seeker

Visualize and hear the heartbeats of nearby enemies when aiming down sights to get a clue to their location. Seer is able to “ADS” even while not holding a weapon.

Tactical - Focus of Attention

Summon microdrones to emit a focused, delayed blast that goes through walls, revealing enemies (and their health bars!), plus interrupting their actions.

Ultimate - Exhibit

Create a sphere of microdrones that reveal the footsteps of enemies moving quickly or firing their weapons within.

Class Passive: Recon

Scanning survey beacons reveals the next circle’s location.

Map Update

After months of aggressive mining by the Harvester on World's Edge, the land is overmined, overburdened, and pushed to its limit. The earth has fractured and erupted as nature is reclaiming what’s hers. Hammond is scrambling to contain the damage they’ve caused using weather-controlling machines: the Climatizer rapidly cools the surrounding area to subzero temperatures, and a Lava Siphon stabilizes the caldera. Fight for control of the always-moving gondolas in Climatizer and Lava Siphon, traverse the bubbling hot lava with caution, and show everyone what Legends are made of!

New Weapon: Rampage

Rampart’s latest creation, the Rampage LMG, blasts onto the scene and has absolutely no chill. This high-powered heavy ammo LMG takes its time but packs one hell of a punch. The Rampage excels at mid-range combat but struggles up close with a slower fire rate. Not one for just accepting weakness, Rampart managed to modify the Rampage’s internal combustion mechanism with, what else? Thermite! Loading a thermite grenade into the Rampage’s special chamber overclocks the fire rate and lets Legends go on a, well... rampage!

Ranked Arenas

With the launch of the Emergence update, Respawn are introducing Ranked Arenas! You begin your journey through Ranked Arenas in 10 placement matches where your performance will determine your initial Match Marking Rank (MMR) and your starting rank. MMR variance is wider initially, so your first 10 matches might be stomp-or-get-stomped until your MMR defines your placement.

Arenas is a head-to-head fight between two teams of three, so awarding Ranked Arenas Points is more cut-and-dry than in the 20 team Battle Royale. This means there is no entry cost and no AP for kills. Everything comes down to getting the win.

Quality Of Life updates

Added a new badge: Win Streak. Can you get 2, 3, 4, or 5 wins in a row?

Added a “Hold On” response to enemy pings.

Added distinct sound effects to the Gold Backpack’s revive. VFX were added in the Chaos Theory update. This gives additional feedback when players are close to but not in line-of-sight of revives.

Updated the Heirloom store to give players a better view of all the items related to that item.

Updated Open Pack Button to show how many packs of each type are available to open. Highlighting the button shows a complete breakdown.

Legend Meta

Fuse

Enemies caught inside the ring of fire from Fuse's Motherlode ultimate are now revealed to Fuse's team.

Knuckle Cluster Tactical explosion duration increased by 100%.

Grenadier Passive can be toggled on and off to throw ordnance normally.

Horizon

Reduced the slow after the initial Black Hole pull.

Bumped Horizon gravity lift-up speed to a happy medium between 9.1 and Legacy update launch values.

Revenant

There’s now a visual and audio cue when Revenant's Death Totem protection is about to end which can be seen/heard by other players.

Added a brief slow after being recalled to Death Totem.

Caustic

Caustic Gas damage starts at 5, increases by 1 every other tick indefinitely.

Cooldown on Tactical has been reduced 25s -> 20s.

Ultimate cooldown has been reduced 3.5m -> 3m. Duration reduced from 20s -> 15s.

Weapon Meta

Supply Drop Rotation

This season the Prowler returns to floor loot and taking its place is the M600 Spitfire. In addition to the Spitfire this season another weapon will be joining the supply drop: the Alternator SMG. See how each weapon changes down below, or consult our Apex Legends best guns tier list for up-to-date weapon stats.

Hop Ups

Boosted Loader - Reloading near empty (but not at 0) increases reload speed and overloads the next magazine with extra rounds. This hop up attachment will be equipable to the Hemlok Burst AR and the Wingman.

To make room, the Anvil Receiver and Quickdraw Holster are being vaulted for now.

Fully Kitted Rotation

Magazine Attachments

Reload speed increase associated with magazines has been moved to the equivalent stock rarity tier.

Stock Attachments

All stocks now offer increased reload speed (instead of magazines)

Marksman Weapons (30-30 Repeater, G7 Scout, Triple-Take) now take Sniper Stocks instead of Tactical Stocks

Sniper Stocks on Marksman weapons will offer increased stability and sway reduction with slightly reduced handling bonuses (from tactical stocks)

L-STAR

Now takes Energy Magazines - Mags on the L-STAR work differently than other weapons because of its unique interaction with ammo. Instead they will allow the L-STAR to fire more shots before it overheats and allow it to cool-off its heat build up slightly faster.

Now take Barrels for recoil reduction

Projectile VFX scale reduced by roughly half

First-Person on-hit impact effect intensity reduced

Hipfire spread increased

Light Machine Guns

Reduced the headshot multiplier for all LMGs from 2.0 to 1.75

Increased the limbshot multiplier for all LMGs from 0.75 to 0.85

Pistols

Reduced handling time for all pistols by ~10%

Raise, Holster, Zoom In/Out time

Prowler Burst PDW

Time Between Burst increased from 0.2 to .24.

M600 Spitfire

Damage increased from 18 to 19

Hip Fire Spread back to season 8 pre-nerf values

Purple Mag Size increased from 50 to 55

Alternator

Reintroducing the Disruptor Rounds which come equipped on a Supply Drop Alternator

Disruptor Rounds - Increase shield damage by 40%

Disruptor Rounds can ONLY be found on Alternators from the Supply Drop

30-30 Repeater

Reload speed from Stocks is increased.

EVA-8

Significantly reduced EVA-8 bolt fire-rate scaling for each rarity tier

Base fire-rate remains unchanged

Arenas Weapon Updates

Care package changes apply to arenas: the Prowler and Rampage replace the Alternator and Spitfire in the Arenas shop.

Prowler : Base: 450, Lvl 1: 200, Lvl 2: 300, Lvl 3: 400

: Base: 450, Lvl 1: 200, Lvl 2: 300, Lvl 3: 400 Rampage: Base: 500, Lvl 1: 200, Lvl 2: 300, Lvl 3: 350

Arenas Price Adjustments

L-STAR

Lvl 1: 100 -> 150

Lvl 2: 200 -> 250

Lvl 3: 300 -> 350

30-30 Repeater

Lvl 1: 200 -> 150

Bocek Bow

Base: 600 -> 500

Charge Rifle

Base: 700 -> 600

Lvl 1: 250 -> 200

Lvl 2: 300 -> 200

Lvl 3: 400 -> 450

EVA-8

Base: 300 -> 350

Mastiff

Base: 400 -> 350

Peacekeeper

Base: 500 -> 350

Fuse

Knuckle Cluster: 75 -> 100

Arenas Ability Adjustments

Horizon's Gravity Lift starting charges reduced from 2 to 1

Mirage's Psyche Out starting charges reduced from 3 to 2

Bloodhound's free scans while in Beast of the Hunt reduced from 3 to 2

Bug Fixes

Bloodhound

Fixed an issue where Bloodhound's tactical failed to highlight the enemy for the Bloodhound player while they used an emote.

Enemy Legends now remain visible when performing Bloodhound's "Tracking" Standing Emote at a higher elevation.

Trident and Dropship audio should no longer be significantly dampened when Bloodhound is using their Ultimate.

Gibraltar

Corrected an audio issue with Gibraltars Dome Shield failing to make sound.

The “Gentle Giant” skin will no longer obstruct the player’s view when aiming down sight with the 1x Holo Sight attached.

Fixed some instances where the Dome Shield would disappear on placement and not get refunded to the player.

Lifeline

Fixed cases where Lifeline’s VO still says "I've got you. Shields up" even when she no longer has a shield.

Fixed an issue preventing players from using Lifeline's Care Package in Training Mode.

Pathfinder

Pathfinder's Grapple no longer stays connected when he’s killed while under Revenant’s Death Protection.

Updated Pathfinder "Copper Core" legs so they now match in first-person view.

Fixed an issue where Pathfinder’s Grapple cooldown audio cue replayed rapidly after deploying tactical in gameplay.

Wraith

Wraith should no longer be crushed by closing doors while her tactical is active.

Wraith can no longer use her ultimate while attached to Valkyrie’s ultimate.

Fixed a rare bug which allowed downed players to jump/bunny-hop after entering a Wraith Portal that was placed by a crouching Wraith.

Bangalore

Fixed an issue causing Bangalore's Smoke Launcher to disappear when moving away from other players with certain Legendary skins equipped.

Caustic

Solved a bug preventing Caustic barrels from making planting audio when they land in water.

Caustic barrels tossed just before death should no longer disappear.

Fixed a visual bug where the Caustic Heirloom pose has a model that disappears after the pose finishes playing during the previewer.

Fixed a bug that allowed Caustic Barrels to be pushed into players, crushing them.

Fuse’s Ultimate "Motherlode" is no longer destroyed if it interacts with Caustic gas.

Wattson’s ult will no longer shoot down friendly Caustic barrels and ults.

Players should no longer get a server error when attempting to purchase Caustic's heirloom using Heirloom Shards from the "Heirloom" tab.

Mirage

Addressed an issue where Mirage's invisible revive wouldn’t fully cloak teammates when certain skins were being worn.

Octane

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to wedge an Octane jump pad between a supply bin to make the Trident faster.

Fixed a visual bug where Octane's goggles moved independently after using his tactical.

Wattson

Removed the beam of light that shoots into the sky every time Wattson places down her fence.

Crypto

Fixed the choppy preview video for Crypto’s "Drone Scan" in the "Finishers" tab.

Arenas: Fixed a bug where Crypto’s Drone could be deployed and recalled infinite times when the user had only one charge available.

Switch Only: Fixed a visual bug where Crypto's position indicator while in his drone flickered near the top and left edge of the screen.

Switch Only: The UI for Crypto’s tactical charges should no longer overlap with the recharging UI when his drone is destroyed in Arenas.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Drone from being able to detect enemies using Trident.

Revenant

Fixed a visual bug when the Heirloom appears to be floating in third-person when looking up and down inside the Gravity Lift.

Placing a Death Totem too close to the edge of the map should no longer teleport players off the map when returning to the totem.

Emote fix: Added the missing Silence Orb to Revenant's "Suffering Silence" emote.

Fixed some exploitable hiding spots reachable in Rift using Revenant.

Fixed some cases when Revenant didn’t have horizontal movement animations when holding the heirloom.

Loba

Lots of fixes across all maps to address issues with exploits, hiding spots, and inconsistencies with using Loba’s tactical.

UI Fix: The ammo Count in Loba's Black Market should now display correctly.

Rampart

Fixed an issue that allowed Rampart's turret to be placed on Geyser.

Fixed a bug that caused players to run faster after stowing a fully charged, chargeable weapon—this bug also caused the charged indicator in the UI to go away.

Fixed an issue where Rampart’s wall would get stuck in an animation loop when hit by Caustic gas.

Horizon

Addressed some cases where Blackhole/NEWT wouldn’t appear when using Horizon's Ultimate.

Fixed an issue where a player’s weapon appears horizontally on the back while using a survey beacon.

Fixed some cases causing Horizon Ultimate ability to be cancelled out when placed near a supply bin if the bin was opened during gameplay.

Fixed an issue causing the Trident’s momentum and friction constraints to be modified by interacting with Horizon's abilities.

Addressed some cases where Horizon’s Ultimate ability active state persists after being destroyed.

Fuse

Addressed some cases where players could lose some functionalities after dropping with Fuse.

Fixed a visual bug that caused part of Fuse’s body to pop up on the screen when toggling throw power after swapping grenades.

Valkyrie