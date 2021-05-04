Apply now for Round 2 of RPS's work experience programme for ethnic minorities!

Back in February, we launched our first work experience programme, open to applicants exclusively from minority backgrounds in the UK. We're now pleased to tell you our first work experiencer has been chosen! They'll be with us sometime later this month, so keep an eye out, and join us in giving them a warm welcome when they arrive.

That's not the end of it though - we have three more work experience slots to offer over the next year. Right now, we're opening applications for another up-and-coming writer to join us for two weeks between July and September.

If you applied for the first round of work experience, you should have been contacted by now. If not, double check all your email folders in case we've gotten lost somewhere, and fire a message our way again if you think you've been missed. If that is the case, we can include your application in this next round if you'd like.

To apply to do work experience with us between July and September, pop a CV, cover letter and some writing samples in an email to workexperience@rockpapershotgun.com. You don't need any previous experience! Just tell us how lovely you are, and why you want to spend two weeks learning about games journalism at Rock Paper Shotgun.

Important things to note:

Applicants must be aged 18 or over and be from an ethic minority background. You don't have to be in full or part-time education, but you do need to be UK-based, and it'll help if you like PC games!

This is a paid position. You'll earn £100 per day with us, the same as we pay our freelance news writers for their shifts.

It's also remote! We can't go into the office right now thanks to the pandemic, so we sure don't expect you to be in there either.

Applications for this second round of work experience close on June 30th, so you have ages to apply. And if you're wondering whether or not you should, just go for it! You have nothing to lose from sending out an application.

For more info on our work experience programme for ethnic minorities, do check out our original post, which has all the dates for the third and fourth rounds of applications too.