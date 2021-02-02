Apply to Rock Paper Shotgun's work experience programme for ethnic minorities!

RPS is launching our first work experience programme! Isn't that exciting? Answer: yes, it is. We've wanted to do this for a while, because we want to nurture exciting talent so that one day, when you are very successful and have won loads of awards, we can go "wow, we knew them before they were famous!"

This programme is open exclusively to applicants from ethnic minorities who live in the UK, because we are keen to invest in and nurture talent from diverse backgrounds, and to make our industry as inclusive as it can be.

How does it work?

You will join us to shadow what we do day to day, for two weeks. You'll get experience with writing news, reviews and features, advice on how to pitch articles as a freelancer, and, of course, bylines on the website. Plus, you'll make a few useful industry contacts, too.

Our aim is to take on one workie every three months, so about one per quarter, roughly divided up as January - March, April - June, July - September, and October - December. We will work with the candidates we choose to select when exactly the two weeks will take place. This way we'll be able to create a focused schedule for you, and devote time to make sure the two weeks are as useful and productive as possible.

Will I be paid?

You'll be paid a day rate for the duration of your time with us of £100/day, the same as we pay our news writers for their shifts.

Who is eligible?

Any resident of the UK who is aged 18 or older, and who likes video games and writing about 'em, and is from an ethnic minority. Note that

Do I have to come to your office?

Well, right now basically none of us are allowed in our office in Brighton, so you don't have to come to it either. But even if this was a normal year, we'd be opening this as work experience you can do from home or remotely, as long as you have access to the internet, a computer you can work on, and a way to play video games. (Note that we are a PC gaming website, so you can't write about Nintendo games or PlayStation or Xbox exclusives, but if the way you play games is on a console, that's okay.) If you'd like to come to the office, though, and the office is open again, we'd love to have you.

How can I apply?

Just email a CV, plus a cover letter explaining how awesome you are and why you want to do work experience with us, to workexperience@rockpapershotgun.com. If you have any examples of writing you've done - a link to your blog, an essay, even a piece of creative writing - then please include this too. It doesn't have to be games related. You should know that, while this isn't the same as a job application, unfortunately we won't be able to take on everyone who applies, so we want to take on people who are passionate and interested in the field.

If you require any adjustments to the application process, please let us know using the email address above.

Is there a deadline for applying?

Apply between For two weeks' experience in January 1 - February 28 May - June May 1 - June 30 July - September July 1 - August 31 October - November October 1 - November 30 January - March 2022

Applications for each quarter will be open. So, for two weeks of work experience taking place in January - March, applications are open from October to the end of November. Here is a table, for extra clarity:

Our first work experience slot will be for 2 weeks experience taking place between May - June 2021, so applications are open now and will close on February 28th (this is a bit less time than normal, but hopefully a month will give you enough time, and we will consider all applications that come in, even if they arrive on the last day). Please keep in mind that we don't yet know what kind of demand we'll have for this, so it might take longer than normal for us to respond.

If you have read this far and are wondering whether to apply, we encourage you to just do it.