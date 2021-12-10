If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Arc Raiders is a co-op sci-fi robot-shooter arriving next year

Developers Embark Studios are led by a former EA exec
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published on

I almost missed the trailer for Arc Raiders during The Game Awards, but quickly found the tab it was playing in as soon as I heard Robyn's Dancing On My Own. What a fab tune for a game trailer! Arc Raiders looks alright - it's a free-to-play third-person shooter in which you and a squad of mates fight evil robots, and it's coming out in 2022. Check out the vid below (if only to listen to a proper bop).

Arc Raiders is the first game from developers Embark Studios, which was set up by former EA executive Patrick Söderlund (notably, he was CEO of Dice, who make Battlefield). In it, you'll join a group of Raiders and battle Arc, nasty bots from space.

From the looks of the trailer, we'll be scavenging and shooting our way through lotsa drones in vast alien landscapes. I'm seeing a lot of concrete, and a lot of desert, which is a little boring for new sci-fi. I'd like to see a bit more colour and weirdness, though I'll reserve judgement until closer to Arc's release.

The game's website offers a little bit of info about the characters we'll get to play as, and the enemies we'll face. I'm a big fan of the Rollerbot, who is described as "a vicious ball of pain". And yeah, it does just look like a metallic ball with extra bits.

At the very least, I reckon this'll be a nice one to add to my "upcoming co-op games to muck about in" list. Arc Raiders is heading to Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, sometime next year.

We're staying up late to cover the PC gaming news coming out of tonight's marketing extravaganza: hit our The Game Awards tag for everything.

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch