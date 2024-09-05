Arcane season two gets a new, substantial trailer ahead of its November launch on Netflix

The second season of animated show Arcane is due to arrive on Netflix this November. After an initial teaser trailer back in June, Netflix have now released a more substantial two-minute trailer that you can watch below.

That looks like the beautifully animated melodrama I remember.

It was also announced alongside the first trailer in June that Arcane's second season would be its last. I think its admirable, given the popularity of the first season and of League Of Legends in general, that they're driving towards a specific ending to the story.

Arcane is produced by French animation studio Fortiche, who Riot Games bought a big part of in 2022. Riot also apparently have plans for a lot more TV and movie projects still to come.

Watching the trailer above got me excited for season two, but also made me realise how little I remember of season one, despite loving it, outside of the broad strokes of its A plot. What's Kate's deal again? What happened to that... other guy? Was someone inventing magic or rediscovering it or...? I'd watch season one again to refresh my memory, but I'm not sure I can face its emotionally intense plot beats again, so instead I'm hoping season two begins with a really meaty recap.

Season two will arrive in November, but there's no specific release date yet.