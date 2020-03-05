ARK admin commands: all ARK Survival Evolved cheats explained

enablecheats Enable server administrator commands for the current player (only needed for multiplayer).

ce Starts and stops weather of type specified.

gamecommand Runs a game-mode specific command.

gfi Adds the specified item or blueprint to the player's inventory.

playersonly Toggle on/off all creature movement and crafting. Player movement unaffected.

printcolors Prints all Color IDs in the console for reference.

startnearesthorde Spawns an Orbital Supply Drop or Element Node at the nearest location to you.

listactivehordeevents Lists all active Orbital Supply Drops and Element Nodes.

scriptcommand Runs a game-mode specific command/script.

slomo Sets the game speed multiplier (default 1).

enablespectator Set game mode to spectator.

requestspectator Requests spectator mode on servers where there is a spectator password.

setshowallplayers Show/hide player names in spectator mode.

disablespectator Exits spectator mode.

stopspectating Leaves spectator mode which was enabled with "enablespectator".

toggledamagenumbers Toggles on/off floating damage numbers.

hatchegg Sets incubating progress of target egg to 0%.

allowplayertojoinnocheck Adds specified player to the server whitelist.

banplayer Bans the specified player.

broadcast Broadcast a message to all players on the server.

tribemessage Adds a message to the specified tribe's Tribelog.

disallowplayertojoinnocheck Removes specified player from the server whitelist.

doexit Shuts down the server.

getchat Returns the latest chat buffer.

getgamelog Print 100 entries at a time. Also outputs dated file in "\Logs".

gettribeidplayerlist Prints a list of every player of a specified tribe.

tribestructureaudit Prints types and counts of specified tribe's structures.

tribedinoaudit Prints types and counts of specified tribe's dinos.

serverchat Sends a chat message to all currently connected players.

serverchatto Sends a direct chat message to the specified player.

serverchattoplayer Sends a direct chat message to the specified player.

saveworld Forces the server to save.

setglobalpause Pauses/Unpauses the game.

settimeofday Sets the time of day.

showmessageoftheday Displays the message of the day.

unbanplayer Unbans the specified player.

setcheatplayer Enable cheat commands that affect the current player.

clearplayerinventory Clears inventory of the specified player.

getallstate Prints all entities of the specified type to console.

giveexptotarget Gives specified amount of XP to target.

giveinfinitestatstotarget Gives infinite stats to target.

kickplayer Kicks the specified player from the server.

kill Instantly kills the target structure or dino.

killaoe Instantly kills all targets of specified type within specified radius.

killplayer Kills the specified player.

renameplayer Renames the specified player.

renametribe Renames the specified tribe.

takealldino Changes ownership of all dinos from target tribe to player's tribe.

takeallstructure Changes ownership of all structures from target tribe to player's tribe.

levelup Levels up target stat for your character.

levelupaoe Levels up target stat for all targets within radius.

leveluptarget Levels up target stat for target.

teleport Moves player character forward in the direction they are facing.

teleportplayeridtome Teleports the specified player to the current player.

teleportplayernametome Teleports the specified player to the current player.

teleporttoplayer Teleports current player to the specified player.

teleporttoplayername Teleports current player to the specified player.

teleporttoactorlocation Teleports current player to the specified target.

tp Teleport to the specified defined location.

tpcoords Teleports to the specified coordinates.

spi Teleports to the specified coordinates. Allows you to also set yaw and pitch.

setplayerpos Teleports player to specified coordinates.

movetargetto Teleports target to specified coordinates.

teleporttoactivehorde Teleports player to the specified horde event.

destroyall Destroys all creatures of specified type.

destroyallenemies Destroys all non-player creatures.

destroymytarget Destroys target creature.

destroystructures Destroys all structures.

destroytribedinos Destroys all dinos owned by target tribe.

destroytribeid Destroys specified tribe.

destroytribeiddinos Destroys all dinos owned by specified tribe.

destroytribeidplayers Destroys all players in specified tribe.

destroytribeidstructures Destroys all structures in specified tribe.

destroytribeplayers Destroys all players in target tribe.

destroytribestructures Destroys all structures in target tribe.

destroytribestructureslessthan Destroys all structures in specified tribe that have less than the specified connections (snapped structures).

destroywilddinos Destroys all untamed dinos.

forceplayertojointargettribe Forces specified player to join target tribe.

forceplayertojointribe Forces specified player to join specified tribe.

forcejointribe Lets you join target tribe.

forcetribes Creates a new tribe and forces specified players to join it.

giveallstructure Gives current player ownership of target structure and all connected structures.

maketribeadmin Makes you admin of your current tribe.

maketribefounder Makes you founder of your current tribe.

removetribeadmin Removes your admin status for current tribe.

taketribe Gives you all of the specified tribe's dinos and structures.

givecreativemode Sets game mode to creative.

givecreativemodetotarget Sets game mode of target player to creative.

givecreativemodetoplayer Sets game mode of specified player to creative.

addexperience Adds specified amount of XP.

unlockengram Unlocks Tek Engram.

hideriders Toggle on/off rider invisibility.

changesize Changes player size (default 1).

cleartutorials Resets all tutorials.

enemyinvisible Toggle on/off hostility. When enabled, all creatures will ignore you.

execsetsleeping Puts current player to sleep or wakes them up.

fly Activates fly mode.

ghost Activates ghost mode, allowing you to pass through objects/terrain.

givecolors Gives the specified quantity of each dye.

giveengrams Unlocks all crafting recipes for player.

giveengramstekonly Gives all tek engrams to player.

givetekengramsto Gives all tek engrams to specified player.

giveexptoplayer Gives specified player the specified amount of XP.

giveitem Adds the specified item to the player's inventory.

giveitemnum Adds the specified item to the player's inventory.

giveitemtoplayer Adds the specified item to the specified player's inventory.

giveitemnumtoplayer Adds the specified item to the specified player's inventory.

giveresources Adds 50 of each resource to player's inventory.

giveslotitem Adds specified item to specified item slot.

giveslotitemnum Adds specified item to specified item slot.

givetome Changes ownership of target dino or structure to current player.

gmbuff Executes the "god", "infinitestats", and "enemyinvisible" commands, and provides XP.

envqa Executes the "gmbuff", "givearmorset tek 0", "stat fps", and "stat unit" commands.

god Toggles invulnerability.

hidetutorial Hides specified tutorial.

hurtme Deals specified amount of damage to player.

infinitestats Sets all stats to maximum until command is repeated.

leavemealone Executes the "god", "infinitestats", and "enemyinvisible" commands.

ontoggleingamemenu Enables/disables opening of in-game menu when you hit ESC.

openmap Loads the specified map.

playercommand Gives the player the specified ascension effect.

setadminicon Shows/hides your admin icon.

setfacialhairpercent Sets length of facial hair.

setfacialhairstyle Sets style of facial hair.

setheadhairpercent Sets length of head hair.

setheadhairstyle Sets style of head hair.

setgodmode Enables/disables god mode.

settargetplayerbodyval Sets index of specified body region.

settargetplayercolorval Sets color of specified body region.

showingamemenu Displays the in-game menu.

showtutorial Displays the specified tutorial.

suicide Kill yourself (won't work with God mode enabled).

toggleinfiniteammo Toggles on/off infinite ammo.

walk Deactivates fly mode.

togglegun Disables/enables display of character's equipped item or hands.

refillstats Sets all stats to maximum (one-off, unlike infinitestats).

givearmorset Gives you a full armor set of the specified tier and quality.

giveweaponset Gives you a full weapon set of the specified tier and quality.

giveitemset Gives you a full item set of the specified tier.

clearmybuffs Clears all currently active buffs from player.

setmytargetsleeping Knocks out target dino or player.

maxascend Unlocks all ascensions for specified player.

defeatboss Unlocks specified boss for specified player.

defeatallbosses Unlocks all bosses for specified player.

giveallexplorernotes Unlocks all explorer notes for player.

giveexplorernote Unkocks specified explorer note for player.

addhexagons Adds specified number of hexagons.

destroyall Destroys all of a specified type of creature.

destroyallenemies Destroys all non-player creatures.

dotame Tames the target creature, if possible.

dumpdinostats Dumps the stats for the target dino into the console.

forcetame Tames the target dino.

forcetameaoe Tames all dinos within specified radius (default 2000).

raincritters Spawns mix of sheep and dodos above player.

raindinos Spawns mix of trikes and paranaurs above player.

raindanger Spawns mix of rexes and allos above player.

sdf Spawn creature of specified type with random level.

setbabyage Sets age of target baby dino.

setimprintquality Sets imprint quality of target dino.

setimprintedplayer Changes imprinted player of target dino to specified player.

transferimprints Transfers all dinos imprinted on old playerid to new playerid.

settargetdinocolor Sets the target dino to specified colors.

spawnactor Spawns the specified entity at a random level.

spawnactorspread Spawns the specified number of entities in the specified area.

spawndino Spawns the specified dino at the specified level.

summon Spawns the specified entity. Can be used to spawn beacons.

summontamed Spawn a force-tamed creature of the specified type.

gmsummon Spawns creature of specified type and tames it (but still requires saddle).

givedinoset Spawns a set of dinos in specified tier, fully set up with stats and saddles.

spawnsetupdino Spawns a dino set up to specifications.

forcepoop Forces target dino to poop.

clearcryosickness Removes cryo-sickness status from target.

dino reset Resets all blink cooldowns for target dino.

dino infiniteblink Don't use blink cooldown slots, just always allow blinking for target dino.

dinoset cooldowns Set number of blink cooldown slots for target dino.

dino donthideriderduringblink Prevents enforcer from touching rider visibility during blink for target dino.

dinoset blink Sets the blink vfx (forwards) to the specified percentage for target dino.

dinoset blinkback Sets the blink vfx (forwards) to the specified percentage for target dino.

dino inflate Sets current inflation to maximum for target dino.

dinoset inflate Increases/decreases inflation of target dino by specified amount.

dino infinitegas Constantly refills inflation for target dino. Keeps at maximum until command is repeated.

dino reset Resets Mek fuel to maximum and heat level to zero for target dino.

dino infinitefuel Keeps fuel at 100% for target dino.

dinoset fuel Adds/subtracts specified amount of fuel for target dino.

dino noheat Keeps heat at 0% for target dino.

dino toggleupkeep Disables/enables Mek upkeep for target dino.

dinoset upkeepinterval Sets the Mek's upkeep interval in seconds for target dino.

dino replayintro Makes the MegaMek invisible, then replays the intro effect VFX.

dinoset blink Sets the blink/intro effect to specified level for target dino.

dinoset eattime Sets time in seconds between sitting down to digest for target dino.

dino destroyrightnode Dismembers right arm and destroys node for target dino.

dino destroyleftnode Dismembers left arm and destroys node for target dino.

dino destroycenternode Destroys center node for target dino.

copycoordstoclipboard Copies current coordinates and rotation to clipboard (x y z yaw pitch).

debugstructures Toggles debug info display when looking at structures.

stat Enables on-screen debug display.

showdebug Enables on-screen debug display.

setgraphicsquality Sets client graphics quality.

autocycle Provides unlimited health for specified duration for player.

dorestartlevel Restart the map.

getplayeridforsteamid Returns playerid for player with specified steamid.

getsteamidforplayerid returns steamid for player with specified playerid.