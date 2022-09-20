Armello devs League Of Geeks are announcing their next game at EGX London 2022 this week

The developers behind fairytale strategy RPG Armello have started to tease their next game reveal today, and RPS will helping to unveil it at EGX London later on this week. "The Infernal Throne sits empty," reads League Of Geeks' cryptic tweet, with the studio promising to "Raise Hell" at 5pm BST this coming Thursday. So mark your calendars, folks. It's going to be a fun one.

For folks attending EGX in person at London's ExCel, our fireside chat with League Of Geeks co-founder Trent Kusters will be taking place on the EGX Live stage on Thursday September 22nd at 5pm BST. However, if you can't make it to the show, fear not, as you'll also be able to watch the entire reveal over on League Of Geeks' Twitch channel at the same time. That's 9am PDT for folks in the US, and for League Of Geeks' fellow Aussies, that's 2am AEST on Friday morning.

Best answers for what you think it might be on a postcard (or in the comments below).

The Infernal Throne sits empty.



Raise Hell in our live keynote this week at @EGX.



5PM BST Thursday.

9AM PDT Thursday.

2AM AEST Friday.https://t.co/43O5KzqUnP #EGX2022 pic.twitter.com/CAYkV9rzAo — League of Geeks (@LeagueofGeeks) September 20, 2022

We'll also have a more in-depth look at League Of Geeks' latest game up on the site around the same time, too, so watch out for that as well.

EGX London 2022, the games show run by our corporate uncle Reedpop, takes place at the London ExCel from Thursday September 22nd to Sunday September 25th this year, and tickets are available now if you fancy popping along.

As always, RPS will be there in force during the show, covering our favourite games from the showfloor and chatting with as many developers as we can. That's not all, though. We'll also be bringing a bunch of neat, bespoke custom controllers with us for the RPS Future Of Play booth, and we've also helped to pick and organise the games you'll be playing at the RPS Steam Deck Lounge, where you'll be able to go hands on with Valve's portable gaming PC and a selection of our top recommended Steam Deck games - including the just released Return To Monkey Island, and Yakuza spin-off Judgment. I can't promise our lounge will be quite as resplendent as Valve's Tokyo Games Show booth, but we'll sure as heck try.

So maybe we'll see you there! And if not, you can always catch up with the rest of our EGX highlights right here on RPS.