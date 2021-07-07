If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a live service connecting all future games

News by Craig Pearson Contributor
The next Assassin’s Creed game might be more like Fortnite and GTA Online than a traditional release. Currently codenamed Assassin’s Creed Infinity, this is a project within Ubisoft to turn their stabby franchise into a live service game, somehow crafting a connected game service from their time period and region specific game series.

According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier: “Infinity will contain multiple settings with room to expand to others in the months and years following its debut, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a project under development. Individual games on the platform might look and feel different, but they will all be connected.”

Ubisoft themselves have since confirmed that Infinity exists as “a collaborative, cross-studio structure between Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec.” But they're otherwise remaining quiet about the game or games. Jonathan Dumont and Clint Hocking are the creative directors. Dumont was “world director” of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, while Hocking has been creative director on Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, Far Cry 2, and most recently Watch Dogs: Legion.

Things will clearly have to change with the series. It would be impossible for Ubisoft to release a live service that connects multiple games of the series as it is in its current format. Assassin’s Creed games take years and several studios to make. It took the support of 14 studios to make Assassin's Creed Valhalla. This is a huge commitment that'll take years to come together - at the moment, Schreier claims it won't be out until 2024 or later - so we won’t know what shape it’ll be taking for a while yet (unless Ubisoft has one of their trademark leaks).

