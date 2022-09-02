Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is real, and we’ll find out more next week

Leaked Assassin’s Creed game Mirage is real, Ubisoft have confirmed, and they’re planning to show more of it at next week’s Ubisoft Forward event. All we know for sure so far is that the game exists, it’s definitely called Mirage, and returns to the Middle Eastern setting of the original Assassin’s Creed. I rather like the blue highlights to the assassin’s robes in this one.

Alice Bee shares his favourite thing about the last Assassin's Creed, Valhalla.

I’ve reported on a few leaks this week surrounding Mirage. On Tuesday, there was a lot of discussion online about a YouTube video purporting to know details of the game. Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier put his head into the scrum to say sources familiar with Mirage had discredited some of the leaked details but confirmed others, including the game’s name, setting and return to old-school Ass Creed basics. Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb also waded in to say he’d heard the Mirage name was legit.

Yesterday, an artwork leak from Mirage shared images of what appeared to be potential DLC for the then-unrevealed game. These were of something called The Forty Thieves Quest, which could be based on the legend of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves from Arabic legend. DMCA takedown notices were swiftly issued to people sharing the images, which lent some credibility to them.

You can take a look at the first officially shared artwork from Assassin’s Creed: Mirage below. I think he’s flipping the bird at that bird:

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game.



We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

The game first came to light in February, when rumours of a stealth-based spin-off from Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla began to emerge. It was known as Rift back then. The game is alleged to star Valhalla’s Hidden One Basim Ibn Ishaq, and will be a smaller game than the past three massive open-world instalments. It’s good to see the assassins back in Assassin’s Creed, but then it’s the 15th anniversary. They had to, right?

You can tune in to Ubisoft Forward on September 10th at 8pm/BST/9pm CEST/12pm PST via their YouTube or Twitch to find out what’s next for Assassin’s Creed. Robes are back in fashion, it would seem.