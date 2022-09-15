Assassin’s Creed Odyssey makes its hero's journey onto Game Pass today

Epicly long action RPG Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is leaping onto Microsoft’s PC Game Pass subscription service today. The move was announced by surprise during this morning’s ID@Xbox stream at Tokyo Game Show, which I guess is appropriate for something to do with assassins. Odyssey’s predecessor Assassin’s Creed Origins was already plonked on to Microsoft’s subscription service in June this year.

Watch on YouTube Assassin's Creed Odyssey is a hefty does of RPG action, as we found when it launched in 2018.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey released in 2018, but I hesitate to say it’s getting on a bit in case anyone thinks I’m making a joke about ancient Greece. If you haven’t played it yet, then it’s definitely worth diving into like a great big pile of hay. And it definitely is big. You can play as either Kassandra or Alexios, two Spartan siblings who end up dragged into assassinating shenanigans among the Greek islands of the distant past. In short, Kassandra is best, and there’s a lot of 300-style kicking fun to be had.

This isn’t the first subscription service that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s been included in. Odyssey was the poster child for Google’s Stadia when that was revealed back in 2019. The game’s also bundled as part of Ubisoft’s own Ubisoft+ service, along with the rest of the Assassin’s Creed series. Good job you can stream it wherever you are, because it’s actually pretty well suited to being digested as manageable chunks of gaming time.

Alice Bee generally enjoyed her many hours as Kassandra when she reviewed Assassin’s Creed Odyssey back in 2018, but found it a little unwieldy. “You do get the feeling that the map is too big, too sprawling. Even the main quest line is heavily supplemented by busy work, and you don’t often have compelling reasons to visit new areas, or stick around exploring once you’re there,” she said. “At the same time, you do run into some really wonderful and funny stories, and some of them have actual meaningful consequences in the game.”

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey lands on PC and Xbox Game Pass today. It’s also available to buy from Steam, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store for £50/$60/€60.