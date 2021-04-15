Assassin's Creed Valhalla delays its Druids expansion

If you've been keen to hop over to Ireland in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, bad news: Ubisoft have announced a two-week delay for its first expansion, Wrath Of The Druids. Previously expected on the 29th of April, it's now due on the 13th of May.

Ubisoft announced the delay on Twitter yesterday, adding that they are "working on an article to provide transparency and share insights on our dev process". So we'll hear more about reasons for the delay? I'm going to guess the issue is: it's not ready yet.

Ubisoft previously explained that "players will journey to Ireland and unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklore, they'll need to fight their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings."

Presumably Eivor will overcome any initial hostility by finding common ground in having their headwear stereotyped by later cultures. Eivor will gift a druid a helmet with horns, the druid will give Eivor a crown of antlers, and they'll celebrate by banging heads until they fall down laughing. Loves a good time, that gal.

After this, the second expansion will be The Siege Of Paris. It had been expected this summer, though I suppose could suffer knock-on delays. Ubi have said that will send us to "the most ambitious battle in Viking history with key historical figures of war-torn Frankia. During this key moment in history, players will infiltrate the fortified city of Paris and the River Seine under a prolonged siege, uncover enemy secrets, and form strategic alliances to safeguard their clan's future."

Both of those are in the season pass, obvs. Ubisoft have added new bits for free too, including the River Raids mode and transmogrification for fashionistas.