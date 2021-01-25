If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla players find ancient alien bow in rock pile

This is definitely a bug, not a feature
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published

Here I thought the Borderlands games were the only ones that would chuck cool loot at you when you hit clumps of dirt and rock, but it turns out Assassin's Creed Valhalla has something to hide in its rock piles too. Over the weekend, Valhalla players managed to find a secret Isu bow by repeatedly whacking a rather unassuming pile of rocks - however, this definitely isn't the way you're supposed to find it.

In this video, YouTuber "JorRaptor" walks through how it all works (thanks, Kotaku). First, you'll need Eivor to travel waaay up north to Eurvicscire, and find the special rock pile near a lake.

These sorts of rock piles usually smash when you hit them, dropping iron ore. The weird thing about this one though, is that it doesn't break. Keep whacking it, save and reload, then whack it some more however, and eventually the mythical bow, Noden's Arc, will appear in your inventory.

It's a weapon made the Isu, an ancient civilisation in Assassin's Creed lore that predates humans. They were basically gods, and also sort of aliens, so that's cool. The bow is all pretty and glowy, here's a nice screenshot taken by Reddit user "inxcognito":

Unfortunately, finding this weapon by beating up rocks appears to be a bug, rather than a feature.

"This is a clever brute force hack, not the 'proper' way to get this bow," Valhalla's narrative director Darby McDevitt tweeted. "There is an 'in world' way to achieve it. But I suppose this works for an Any% Speedrun."

He adds that the legit way to get the bow "involves a few steps that I haven’t seen people attempt yet", but he doesn't say exactly what those steps are. It's nice to hear the game still has some unsolved mysteries a good few months after release, it makes me wanna dive back in and do some detective work (though, it also makes me wanna grab the bow the rock-whacking way before it's patched out).

Speaking of the ancient civilisation, Assassin's Creed Valhalla players recently managed to translate the fictional Isu language too. I wonder what other weird and wonderful secrets those god-aliens have hidden.

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles