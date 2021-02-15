Assassin's Creed Valhalla's river raid game mode launches tomorrow

The yule festival may be over but the season has some new work for Eivor yet. Assassin's Creed Valhalla's new river raid game mode launches tomorrow in the next title update, which is meant to add some replayable raiding missions to keep you and your Jomsvikings occupied this winter.

River raids are coming as part of Valhalla's title update 1.1.2 as a free update. "Prepare your Jomsviking crew for this new highly replayable mode that will take you to unexplored regions of England, which is full of raiding opportunities," they say. "New loot, rewards, and challenges await the Raven Clan."

Alice B called Valhalla's raids jolly good fun in her Assassin's Creed Valhalla review, saying "You and your mates run around yelling, bashing people with heavy sticks and trying to take as much ground as possible. Combat is fast and often confusing, with blocking and parrying returning and given more importance than ever. You have the option to mix and match your main and off hand with whatever weapons you like." So hey, sounds like more of that will be plenty welcome.

Also in title update 1.1.2 are several new skills and abilities such as a trapped arrow or the ability to automatically carry a body after a successful assassination. Dispose of the evidence even faster by not wasting time bending over, right?

River raids are a part of Ubisoft's post-launch plans for Valhalla, which you can get a refresher on in their trailer up above. More free title updates are planed throughout this year.

You can spot the rest of the updates and bug fixes in Ubisoft's patch notes for the update. It's about 18GB for PC players and is expected to launch around noon GMT (7am EST) tomorrow, February 16th.