Assassin's Creed Valhalla's director is leading the Dead Space remake

Eric Baptizat, the former game director on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, will be directing the shiny new Dead Space remake at Electronic Arts' Motive Studios. He was previously at Ubisoft for almost 16 years working on a number of Assassin's Creed games, before joining Motive back in April.

From Vikings and stabby men, to aliens and fear - quite the genre leap, but Valhalla was pretty darn good, so that at least bodes well.

Eric Baptizat has now updated his LinkedIn profile to reflect what he's up to with Motive: "game director - Dead Space". Baptizat previously worked as lead designer on Assassin's Creed games like Origins and Black Flag, before becoming game director on Valhalla.

He'll be joining a couple other Ubisoft veterans, including Roman Campos-Oriola, ex-creative director for For Honor (who's now creative director on Dead Space), and Philippe Ducharme, former senior producer on Watch Dogs Legion (now senior producer at Motive). The Dead Space remake's art director Mike Yazijian, also worked on art for Dead Space 2. You can find out more about the team on Motive Studio's website.

The Dead Space remake was rumoured for a little while before EA officially confirmed it was on the way during EA Play Live last month. We don't know much about it, other than the fact that Motive are rebuilding the game "from the ground up." They also say it won't have microtransactions, which is nice (and, well, expected from a linear singleplayer game, to be honest).