Assassin’s Creed Valhalla's first DLC expansion, Wrath of the Druids, is out now

Point your longboats at Ireland! It's time to visit the family
Craig Pearson
Craig Pearson
The first major Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion, Wrath of the Druids, is finally out. It’ll let you roam from the England to Ireland, where your long lost cousin Barid is now King of Dublin. He needs your help to unite four regions under his banner. The expansion adds a lusher, hillier land for you to explore, with a new trade system to exploit and a bunch of new villains to battle.

Barid’s struggle becomes Eivor’s quest as you figure out the best way to bring the disparate parts of Ireland together. There are prickly kings to woo. If you’ve played the main game, you'll know that’s a path that you’ve been down before, so what’s new?

A trade system has been bolted on. You take over a series of forts in-game that turn into resource nodes. They become part of a supply network that you can upgrade, letting you passively earn a bunch of money to buy fancy trinkets and cosmetics for Eivor and her bases.

The druids of the title are the main enemy, doing what they can to keep the kingdom separate. Fighting them can get pretty trippy. They fill areas with gas, causing Eivor to hallucinate fighting bigger, scarier enemies during battle. It seems like a fun idea to bring some mythological creatures into each fight, adding a campy strangeness to the swampy fights.

It's out now for £20.99 / $29.99 if you don't already own Valhalla's season pass, which is 25% off its usual price. Our chums at Eurogamer seem to enjoy it, and Alice Bee is working her way through it as we speak.

This reminds me: I should probably play more Valhalla! I explicitly grabbed Ubisoft’s Uplay subscription service for a month to play it while waiting for Cyberpunk 2077. When I got stuck into that, the subscription lapsed and I forgot I’d even started it. In hindsight, that was an error. Now the question I have to ask myself is if its worth spending another £13 to pick up where I left off? Great, I'm going to spend the rest of the day thinking about that.

