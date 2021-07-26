If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's The Siege of Paris expansion launches August 12

It's also bringing back Infiltration Missions
Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next major expansion is setting out next month. The Siege Of Paris expansion will send players off to yet another new explorable area in the Frankish countryside. Even if you don't decide to tackle that battle, the next free game update is inbound this week too. Sigrblot Festival kicks off this week with new activities while the raid on Paris will be making landfall on August 12.

"Set in Francia, this new adventure will set Eivor on a dangerous path full of gripping questlines across the Frankish countryside, towards one of the most infamous conquest battles in Viking history," Ubisoft say. You can catch just a bit of it here in Ubisoft's new trailer, following those festival details.

The new expansion adds new weapons, gear, and enemy types for your raids in Francia. The Siege Of Paris will also be bringing back Infiltration Missions, descended from the series Black Box Missions which drop you into a quest and let you figure out on your own how to find and kill your target.

Ubisoft mention new River Raid maps as well. Alice B calls them out as some good fun in her Assassin's Creed Valhalla review, saying "You and your mates run around yelling, bashing people with heavy sticks and trying to take as much ground as possible. Combat is fast and often confusing, with blocking and parrying returning and given more importance than ever."

Before all that lands though, Ubisoft have queued up another seasonal festival. The Sigrblot Festival adds tournaments to fight in, cosmetic goodies to earn, and other free game updates.

Sigrblot begins this Thursday, July 29th. The Siege Of Paris DLC will land not long after on August 12th. You can catch some details about the expansion's new soundtrack over on Ubisoft's site.

