At last, Boyfriend Dungeon launches this year, on Game Pass for PC too

Check out my new boyfriend, boyfriend of choice
Lauren Morton avatar
News by Lauren Morton Contributor
Published
Boyfriend Dungeon - Sunder, a man in a leather jacket with long, dark hair, stands in a club and says "That's...true. Let's enjoy this moment, while we can."

Well well well at last we've gotten an ETA for these sharp-looking datable blades. Boyfriend Dungeon's estimated release date has been officially listed as "when weapons are beautiful enough" for years now, leading me to believe these weapons would never have enough beauty sleep. The time's come though, or nearly. Kitfox Games have announced today that the dungeon will be open for dates this year in a new trailer.

If you'd not caught on, Boyfriend Dungeon is indeed a dating sim. But dates and difficult and we should all take breaks. So in between getting personal with your weapon of choice you'll also head down into procedurally generated dungeons to do battle with them. A dating sim with a side of roguelike. Or maybe it's the other way around, depending on your preference.

You've got seven weapons to choose from, a few of which you can spot in the trailer just up there. You've got all the usual types: leather jacket guy, suit guy, the woman who's literally a dagger. Oh, and the brass knuckles are a cat, I've just learned.

Kitfix did sort of already coyly call this the year of bae blades, implying that we'd see Boyfriend Dungeon this year. Today's announcement makes that official though. They've also announced Boyfriend Dungeon will be available on Xboxes and Game Pass. That's Game Pass for PC as well, they say.

Alas, there's no specific date to put in your planner yet, but I'm sure one of these pointy paramours will make it official soon. When it does launch, you'll be able to find Boyfriend Dungeon over on Steam. It will also launch on Xboxes One/X/S and on the Nintendo Switch.

