At least 500 people will trounce you in Space Marine 2’s multiplayer at launch, because they’re already playing a torrent of the entire game

We’re still a few months out from the bug-be-gone-em-up action of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s September 9th release date, but that hasn’t stopped a jolly band of heretics skirting the watchful gaze of the inquisition and pirating what appears to be a leaked version of the entire game. The 75GB torrent is apparently fully playable minus a few assets, and also includes server binaries, meaning cool pirates can play with their cool pirate mates.

Sorry, sorry, I’m being told pirates aren’t cool and don’t have any mates. Sorry. Sorry.

The news comes via Insider Gaming, who report that the torrent went up on piracy site on Sunday. Unsurprisingly, Focus Interactive have already started going full exterminatus on any leaked footage. But, as noted by cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer, the uploader gave away their source in the comments. I won’t repeat it here, because pirates aren’t cool and don’t have any mates.

The build itself seems to originate from June 20th, 2024, according to Insider Gaming. As mentioned, it’s supposed to be mostly complete, minus a few menu placeholder assets. Space Marine 2 went gold on July 9th.

Saber Interactive recently cancelled a planned public beta to work on polishing their power armour and, I dunno, oiling their chainswords before launch. Does one oil a chainsword? Is the blood of the emperor's foes sufficient lubrication? Trick question, of course. There’s only one emperor, and he rides a big griffon instead of lounging around on a throne all day like an opulent wastrel.

Back in May, Saber detailed the game’s PVP multiplayer. Waayyy back in April, Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch reckoned in public that $70 games were doomed to go “the way of the dodo” due to not being sustainable. Saber themselves escaped the Embrace(r) of Death back in March, taking studios such as 3D Realms, Slipgate Ironworks, and New World Interactive with them.