Atomic Heart resurfaces with new E3 trailer, but still no release date

Sci-fi shooter Atomic Heart got a new 're-announcement' trailer this evening courtesy of Microsoft's Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase presentation. The supernatural post-apocalyptic shooter first burst onto the scene back in 2018 around the time Nvidia first revealed their ray tracing capable RTX 20 cards, and they kinda haven't stopped talking about it since. Despite the hype, though, Atomic Heart still isn't out yet, and sadly we aren't any the wiser this evening, either. Still, it sure looks pretty. Let's have a looksie at its 'new' trailer, shall we?

Developed by Mundfish, I'm still not entirely sure what Atomic Heart is actually about yet. I know it has some very pretty ray tracing effects and that you'll be fighting a lot of creepy looking machines with a combination of some very neat looking guns and zappy telekinetic powers - and now those free-wheeling foes have added lipstick, it would appear.

The new trailer does reveal that you'll have a very cute little spider pal,though, which will presumably aid you in hacking objects, and fingers crossed you'll also be able to enlist him to hack your robotic foes to take advantage of their powers.

On the whole, though, it all looks like very similar stuff to what we've seen before. Creepy sci-fi powers, lots of zero gravity, and deadly bots coming at you from all angles. It's a shame there's still no release date. Back in August 2020, Mundfish said they were allegedly in the "polishing stage" of development, but it looks like we'll have to wait just a little bit longer before said polishing is worthy of its real-time ray tracing effects.

Since it is one of the big-ish upcoming ray tracing games that's been announced so far, I'd imagine there's still a fair amount of optimisation to be done in the run-up to release, as we all know how much of a performance hog those real-time reflections and global lighting systems can be. Still, here's hoping we won't have to wait too long before we get a release date, because every extra second of Atomic Heart footage I see, the more I want to get it under my thumbs immediately.

