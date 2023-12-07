Best cooking recipes in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

Wondering which are the best recipes in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora? Like most open-world best RPGs, Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora relies on a cooking system to provide players with temporary buffs and health regeneration.

If you're looking to get the most out of your gathered ingredients but don't want to waste time tying different combinations, we have you covered. Below is a rundown of all cooked buffs you can get and our favourite dishes in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora.

How to cook in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

In Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, cooking is introduced fairly quickly. You can cook dishes in Na'vi camps and recipes are unlocked by experimenting with different ingredient combinations.

Consuming cooked food will not only replenish energy (which will slowly regenerate your health over time) but will also provide a specific buff depending on the ingredients used. Whichever ingredient you use first will be the dominant one and will decide which buff is used, regardless of quality.

Below we've listed each ingredient in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora and its associated buff. You can increase the duration of these buffs by using better-quality ingredients. Remember to check the Hunter's Guide to see where you can find superior or exquisite versions of these ingredients.

Ingredient type Buff Buff Effects Fatty Meat Bark Skin Take a percentage of less damage from wildlife and RDA. Fruit Hearty Gain a percentage of base health. Herbs Tracker's Boon Deal a percentage of increased damage to wildlife. Milk Fighter's Boon Deal a percentage of increased damage to RDA. Mushroom Ambush Deal a percentage pf increased stealth damage. Nectar Firewalk Gain a percentage of resistance to fire. Seed Nimble Gatherer Gain a percentage of core stats when gathering. Egg Blast Resistance Gain a percentage of blast resistance. Fish Stealthy Gain a percentage to stealth stats. Lean Meat Fury Deal a percentage of increased damage.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

You can only have seven cooked foods in your pouch at once in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, so make sure you prioritise your dishes ahead of combat. For example, if you're going hunting you should prepare food with a damage boost to wildlife. Likewise, if you're taking on an RDA facility we recommend prioritising food with a damage boost to RDA or a healthy health regeneration buff.

Best recipes in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

From our experience, the following dishes in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora are the best to try out. We've included the best for general energy boosts, damage increases and more. Plus, the ingredients you'll need to cook them. Note that the better the quality of ingredients, the longer the buff will generally last.

Remember, you can check your unlocked recipes at any time by navigating from the main menu. From there, select Journal, then Recipes.

Dish Buff Buff effects Required Ingredients Crunchy Seafood Stealthy III 45% increase to stealth Octofin fish and Feather Blade Seed Cheesy Sahena Fleet-Footed and Fighter's Boon II Gain 10% movement speed plus 40% increased damage to RDA Zakru Milk + Fiery Herbs Novao's Signitature Zangke Energized Increased healing efficiency Bought from Novao in the Zeswa Circle for one favor Mushroom Spice Bowl Tracker's Boon II 40% damage increase to wildlife Fiery Spices and Sage Mushroom Mushroom and Fruit Salad Hearty I 30% increase to base health Any Fruit and any Mushroom Egg-Washed Roast Bark Skin I Take 30% less damage from wildlife and RDA Any Fatty Meat and any Egg Sweetened Niktsyey Fleet-Footed and Firewalk I Plus 10% movement speed and 35% increase in fire resistance Swamp Hive Nectar and Shelter Fruit Egg-Stuffed Mushroom Ambush I Plus 35% stealth damage Any Mushroom and any Egg Fruit and Meat Skewer Fury I 35% increase to all damage Any Lean Meat and any Fruit

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

That rounds off our guide to the best recipes in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora and how to cook them. Now you should be all set to explore Pandora and tackle the pesky RDA soldiers. For more Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora content, check out our tips and tricks guide for beginners, featuring guidance for navigation, trading, crafting and more.