Ubisoft today revealed Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, a video game based on the film which made a colossal splash for two months then was entirely forgotten by anyone who ever saw it. Due to arrive in 2022, Frontiers Of Pandora is a standalone story starring a new smurf who's also fighting against the villainous forces of an allegory for the invasion of Iraq. Check out the trailer below.

Ubisoft describe Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora as a "first-person, action-adventure game" playing as a Na'vi who will "embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora." Then add that players will "explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it."

It's being made by Massive Entertainment, the Ubisoft studio behind The Division and that mysterious open-world Star Wars game. They're using their own Snowdrop engine, as seen in The Division.

Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora is slated to launch sometime in 2022, hitting PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Xeriex X, Stadia, and Luna. No confirmation of stores yet, but it is on Ubi's own at least. They do tend to skip Steam these days, instead favouring the Epic games Store.

Ubisoft already released a video game based on Avatar back in 2009, which was forgotten even more quickly than the film.

