How to get a Direhorse in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

Wondering when you'll get a Direhorse in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora? As you explore the vibrant hues of Pandora you may notice the curious horse-like beasts roaming around.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to ride the Direhorses straight away. Instead you'll be left to your own devices to explore the forest biomes. Join us as we explain when and how you can get a Direhorse in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora.

When do you get a Direhorse in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora?

Although the Direhorse is something of a staple in the Avatar universe, Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora will make you wait until you've progressed a healthy way through the main story quests. You'll need to reach the 14th main mission 'The Wandering Clan' in order to unlock Direhorse traversal.

Specifically, this is when you travel to the Upper Plains section of Pandora and meet the Zeswa Clan. This means you'll first have to complete the Aranahe main missions.

During this quest, you'll meet Minang who will direct you on the proper method of bonding with a Direhorse. The bond, unlike that with your Ikran, will be temporary. You won't have to worry about leaving your Direhorse behind anywhere. Instead, you can simply make a bond with another one in its stead.

How to bond with a Direhorse

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

The process of bonding with a Direhorse in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora is relatively simple. You must approach your Direhorse of choice slowly and select the 'Soothe' prompt when it appears on-screen.

When you are close enough, you'll receive the option to make the connection. This will cement the Direhorse into your service. If you lose your Direhorse, you can track it down by following the horse symbol on your compass. Although, it may be just as easy to establish a new bond.

How to summon an Ikran in the Upper Plains

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

As you travel to the Upper Plains in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, you'll be warned that the winds in the region are too strong for your Ikran. As your bond is fresh, it will need to trust you more before answering your call.

If you'd much rather travel on the back of an Ikran than Direhorse, don't worry - you can unlock this ability fairly quickly by following the main Zeswa Clan story missions. Specifically, by completing 'The Wandering Clan' and 'Hunters Hunted' main quests.

That rounds off our guide to getting a Direhorse in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, you should be all set to explore the Upper Plains section of Pandora. For more Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora content, check out our tips and tricks guide for beginners, featuring guidance for navigation, trading, crafting and more.