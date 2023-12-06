Wondering how to get Na'vi Favour in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora? Na'vi Favour is one of three main currencies early on in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora and is needed to trade valuable items with the clans like weapons, armour and rare crafting materials.

Although most items will not surpass five Na'vi Favour points, you can accrue much more, handy if you have your eye on several armour pieces at once. Join us as we go through the main ways to earn Na'vi Favour in the game, including all Community Basket locations and requirements.

Ways to earn Na'vi Favour

There are three main ways to earn Na'vi Favour amongst the clans: complete main missions, complete side missions, and complete Community Basket requests.

You can find one Community Basket in each of the Aranahe clan camps, scattered around the Kinglor Forest. Each basket will have a different request. Fulfilling these will earn you a nice boost of Na'vi Favour to spend with Aranahe traders.

Otherwise, spending time completing side and main missions given by Aranahe clan members will also contribute to the clan's growing favour, meaning you'll be able to trade better items from them.

All Aranahe Community Basket requests

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

The following table lists all Aranahe Community Baskets, where to find them and what you need to do to fulfil the requests and earn Na'vi Favour. Fulfilling these requests will also complete the Aranahe Community Contributions quests in the process.

Aranahe Community Basket location Request Where to get Aranahe Hometree Shelter Fruit Shelter Fruit can be gathered from Leopard Palm trees. These are usually found within clearings in the Rainforest biomes of Kinglor Forest. Weaver's Flourish camp Stormsky Bamboo Shoots You can find Stormsky Bamboo within the Bamboo Grove biome of the Kinglor Forest. High Loom camp Hexapede Tooth Hexapede can be hunted within Rainforest biomes in the Kinglor Forest. Use your Na'vi Vision to find a trail. Hunter's Rest camp Viperwolf Tooth Viperwolf packs often hunt in the Great Roots biome of the Kinglor Forest. Healing Sanctuary camp Gatherer Waistcloth Can be crafted at a table with any fiber. Moss or Lionberry are common enough and work well. River's Run camp Nimble Longbow Can be crafted at a table with any tree branch. Shaded Grove camp Blaze Fruit Found on Whip Leaf trees on cliffs and floating mountains across Pandora. Leaning Glade camp Kinglor Forest Sol's Delight Bast Found in the Wild Vines biome of the Kinglor Forest. Sol's Delight is a plant with tendrils that will shock nearby threats. Over Gentle Water camp Cave Root Found in caves throughout the Upper Plains. Thundering Falls camp Sky Rock Moss Found on the floating mountains in Kinglor Forest. Fallen Hunter camp Forest Seaweed Bast Found on shallow waters within the Kinglor Forest. Boundless Watch Camp Sturmbeest Fatty Meat Sturmbeest are commonly found in the Bamboo Grove biome of the Kinglor Forest. Spearhead Point camp Relun's Meaty Soup Can be made from Hexapede Fatty Meat and Scarab Crawler Fatty Meat. Hexapede are found in Rainforest biomes in Kinglor Forest. Scarab Crawlers are found in the Swamp Lowlands biomes of Kinglor Forest. Sunshade Silks Vineshroom Found hanging below the floating mountains of Pandora. For the best quality, gather at night. Forager's Meeting Lionberry Fiber Can be found near water in the Bamboo Grove of Kinglor Forest. Woven Marsh TBD - The area is polluted You'll need to clear the Steam Outpost Bravo RDA facility to restore the camp. Shadow's End TBD - The area is polluted You'll need to clear the Gas Collector Delta RDA facility to restore the camp.

As you'll notice, most of these items can be tracked down in specific biomes within Kinglor Forest. To find a biome on the map, you can select biome view by pressing the associated key in the bottom left corner of the map. We also recommend using the Hunter's Guide to pin any materials, this will make them easier to track when in Na'vi vision and will highlight them in a yellow outline when you're close.

That rounds off our guide on getting Na'vi Favour in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora and how to fulfil all Aranahe Community Basket requets. For more Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora content, check out our tips and tricks guide for beginners, featuring guidance for navigation, trading, crafting and more.